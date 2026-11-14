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23 Fall Breakfast and Brunch Recipes for Holiday Weekends
By Stephanie Manley,12 days ago
Holiday weekends mean a full house and hungry guests, and a good brunch spread makes the whole visit feel special. These breakfast favorites cover everything from sweet pastries and muffins to hearty egg sandwiches, so there is something for every early riser at the table.
Denny's Blueberry Pancake Puppies with Cheesecake Dip
Bite-sized blueberry pancake puppies get dunked in a creamy cheesecake dip for a breakfast treat the kids will fight over.
Get the Recipe: Denny's Blueberry Pancake Puppies with Cheesecake Dip
IHOP Fresh Berry Crepes
Delicate crepes folded around fresh berries bring a restaurant-style brunch to your own table.
Get the Recipe: IHOP Fresh Berry Crepes
Magnolia Bakery Blueberry Muffins
Tender, bakery-style blueberry muffins are an easy make-ahead breakfast for a crowd of overnight guests.
Get the Recipe: Magnolia Bakery Blueberry Muffins
Starbucks Blueberry Scones
Coffee shop blueberry scones with a crunchy sugar top bake up at home in about half an hour.
Get the Recipe: Starbucks Blueberry Scones
Donut Muffins
These cinnamon sugar muffins taste just like cake donuts without any frying or fuss.
Get the Recipe: Donut Muffins
Giant Homemade Strawberry Pop Tart
A flaky, oversized homemade pop tart with a sweet strawberry filling and vanilla glaze is a fun treat for a lazy holiday morning.
Get the Recipe: Giant Homemade Strawberry Pop Tart
Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts
Light, pillowy homemade donuts with that signature sweet glaze make a weekend morning feel like a celebration.
Get the Recipe: Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts
Homemade McDonald's McGriddle
Sweet maple-style pancake buns wrap sausage, egg and cheese in this drive-thru favorite you can make at home.
Get the Recipe: Homemade McDonald's McGriddle
Starbucks Bacon & Gouda Breakfast Sandwich
Smoky bacon, fluffy eggs and creamy gouda on ciabatta make a cafe-quality breakfast sandwich right in your kitchen.
Get the Recipe: Starbucks Bacon & Gouda Breakfast Sandwich
Starbucks Ham and Swiss Croissant
Flaky crescent dough, savory ham and melty Swiss turn leftover holiday ham into an easy bakery-style breakfast.
Get the Recipe: Starbucks Ham and Swiss Croissant
Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites Bacon Gruyere
Velvety egg bites with bacon and Gruyere are a protein-packed option that reheats beautifully for busy mornings.
Get the Recipe: Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites Bacon Gruyere
The Best Copycat McDonalds Breakfast Burrito
Make a batch of these freezer-friendly breakfast burritos ahead so house guests can grab and go.
Get the Recipe: The Best Copycat McDonalds Breakfast Burrito
Denny's Chicken Fajita Breakfast Skillet
Seasoned chicken, peppers, crispy potatoes and eggs come together in a hearty skillet that feeds a hungry crowd.
Get the Recipe: Denny's Chicken Fajita Breakfast Skillet
Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
Crispy fried chicken on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit with honey butter delivers the perfect sweet-and-savory breakfast.
Get the Recipe: Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
McDonalds Fruit and Maple Oatmeal
Creamy maple oatmeal topped with apples, cranberries and raisins is a warm, cozy fall breakfast in minutes.
Get the Recipe: McDonalds Fruit and Maple Oatmeal
Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel
Shaved steak, sauteed onions, fluffy eggs and melted cheese make this bagel sandwich a satisfying brunch main.
Get the Recipe: Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel
Ultimate Corned Beef Breakfast Sandwich Recipe with Swiss Cheese
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese and a runny egg on a toasted English muffin make a hearty way to use up leftovers.
Get the Recipe: Ultimate Corned Beef Breakfast Sandwich Recipe with Swiss Cheese
Acorn Donut holes
Soft donut holes decorated to look like little acorns are an adorable fall project for the whole family.
Get the Recipe: Acorn Donut holes
Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls
Refrigerated cinnamon rolls turn out golden with crisp edges in the air fryer in just minutes.
Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls
3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
Just three simple ingredients make a hot, tasty pancake breakfast on the table in about ten minutes.
Get the Recipe: 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
Air Fryer Ham and Cheese Double Crust Quiche
A double-crust quiche loaded with ham and cheese gets a handy shortcut from premade crust and pizza dough.
Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Ham and Cheese Double Crust Quiche
Air Fryer Sausage Frittata
Breakfast sausage and farm eggs bake into a hearty frittata that works for brunch or a light dinner.
Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Sausage Frittata
Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes
Crisp outsides and soft, fluffy insides make these quick breakfast potatoes the perfect side for any egg dish.
Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes
The post 23 Fall Breakfast and Brunch Recipes for Holiday Weekends appeared first on Vintage Recipes.