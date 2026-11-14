Holiday weekends mean a full house and hungry guests, and a good brunch spread makes the whole visit feel special. These breakfast favorites cover everything from sweet pastries and muffins to hearty egg sandwiches, so there is something for every early riser at the table.

Denny's Blueberry Pancake Puppies with Cheesecake Dip

Denny’s Blueberry Pancake Puppies with Cheesecake Dip. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Bite-sized blueberry pancake puppies get dunked in a creamy cheesecake dip for a breakfast treat the kids will fight over.

Get the Recipe: Denny's Blueberry Pancake Puppies with Cheesecake Dip

IHOP Fresh Berry Crepes

IHOP Fresh Berry Crepes. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Delicate crepes folded around fresh berries bring a restaurant-style brunch to your own table.

Get the Recipe: IHOP Fresh Berry Crepes

Magnolia Bakery Blueberry Muffins

Magnolia Bakery Blueberry Muffins. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender, bakery-style blueberry muffins are an easy make-ahead breakfast for a crowd of overnight guests.

Get the Recipe: Magnolia Bakery Blueberry Muffins

Starbucks Blueberry Scones

Starbucks Blueberry Scones. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Coffee shop blueberry scones with a crunchy sugar top bake up at home in about half an hour.

Get the Recipe: Starbucks Blueberry Scones

Donut Muffins

Donut Muffins. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

These cinnamon sugar muffins taste just like cake donuts without any frying or fuss.

Get the Recipe: Donut Muffins

Giant Homemade Strawberry Pop Tart

Giant Homemade Strawberry Pop Tart. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A flaky, oversized homemade pop tart with a sweet strawberry filling and vanilla glaze is a fun treat for a lazy holiday morning.

Get the Recipe: Giant Homemade Strawberry Pop Tart

Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts

Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Light, pillowy homemade donuts with that signature sweet glaze make a weekend morning feel like a celebration.

Get the Recipe: Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts

Homemade McDonald's McGriddle

Homemade McDonald’s McGriddle. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Sweet maple-style pancake buns wrap sausage, egg and cheese in this drive-thru favorite you can make at home.

Get the Recipe: Homemade McDonald's McGriddle

Starbucks Bacon & Gouda Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks Bacon & Gouda Breakfast Sandwich. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Smoky bacon, fluffy eggs and creamy gouda on ciabatta make a cafe-quality breakfast sandwich right in your kitchen.

Get the Recipe: Starbucks Bacon & Gouda Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks Ham and Swiss Croissant

Starbucks Ham and Swiss Croissant. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Flaky crescent dough, savory ham and melty Swiss turn leftover holiday ham into an easy bakery-style breakfast.

Get the Recipe: Starbucks Ham and Swiss Croissant

Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites Bacon Gruyere

Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites Bacon Gruyere. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Velvety egg bites with bacon and Gruyere are a protein-packed option that reheats beautifully for busy mornings.

Get the Recipe: Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites Bacon Gruyere

The Best Copycat McDonalds Breakfast Burrito

The Best Copycat McDonalds Breakfast Burrito. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Make a batch of these freezer-friendly breakfast burritos ahead so house guests can grab and go.

Get the Recipe: The Best Copycat McDonalds Breakfast Burrito

Denny's Chicken Fajita Breakfast Skillet

Denny’s Chicken Fajita Breakfast Skillet. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Seasoned chicken, peppers, crispy potatoes and eggs come together in a hearty skillet that feeds a hungry crowd.

Get the Recipe: Denny's Chicken Fajita Breakfast Skillet

Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy fried chicken on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit with honey butter delivers the perfect sweet-and-savory breakfast.

Get the Recipe: Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

McDonalds Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

McDonalds Fruit and Maple Oatmeal. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy maple oatmeal topped with apples, cranberries and raisins is a warm, cozy fall breakfast in minutes.

Get the Recipe: McDonalds Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel

Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Shaved steak, sauteed onions, fluffy eggs and melted cheese make this bagel sandwich a satisfying brunch main.

Get the Recipe: Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel

Ultimate Corned Beef Breakfast Sandwich Recipe with Swiss Cheese

Ultimate Corned Beef Breakfast Sandwich Recipe with Swiss Cheese. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese and a runny egg on a toasted English muffin make a hearty way to use up leftovers.

Get the Recipe: Ultimate Corned Beef Breakfast Sandwich Recipe with Swiss Cheese

Acorn Donut holes

Acorn Donut holes. Photo credit: Life Currents.

Soft donut holes decorated to look like little acorns are an adorable fall project for the whole family.

Get the Recipe: Acorn Donut holes

Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls

Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Refrigerated cinnamon rolls turn out golden with crisp edges in the air fryer in just minutes.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls

3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Just three simple ingredients make a hot, tasty pancake breakfast on the table in about ten minutes.

Get the Recipe: 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Air Fryer Ham and Cheese Double Crust Quiche

Air Fryer Ham and Cheese Double Crust Quiche. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

A double-crust quiche loaded with ham and cheese gets a handy shortcut from premade crust and pizza dough.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Ham and Cheese Double Crust Quiche

Air Fryer Sausage Frittata

Air Fryer Sausage Frittata. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

Breakfast sausage and farm eggs bake into a hearty frittata that works for brunch or a light dinner.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Sausage Frittata

Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes

Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Crisp outsides and soft, fluffy insides make these quick breakfast potatoes the perfect side for any egg dish.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes

The post 23 Fall Breakfast and Brunch Recipes for Holiday Weekends appeared first on Vintage Recipes.