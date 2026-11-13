undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
21 Weekend Comfort Food Dinners for Cold Fall Nights
By Stephanie Manley,8 days ago
When the nights turn cold, the weekend is made for slow, satisfying dinners that fill the kitchen with good smells. These 21 comfort food classics bring together hearty roasts, bubbling casseroles, pot pies and a few sweet and savory extras for the table.
Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast
Chuck roast turns fork-tender in a tangy, peppery gravy that begs for mashed potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast
Dutch Oven Pot Roast
A classic braised roast with vegetables simmers slowly into a rich, savory Sunday dinner.
Get the Recipe: Dutch Oven Pot Roast
Old-Fashioned Swiss Steak
Tender steak smothered in tomato gravy is a retro comfort dish worth bringing back.
Get the Recipe: Old-Fashioned Swiss Steak Recipe with Gravy
Salisbury Steak with Onion Gravy
Juicy beef patties simmer in a savory onion gravy for a nostalgic supper.
Get the Recipe: Salisbury Steak with Onion Gravy
Smoked Meatloaf
Classic meatloaf picks up deep smoky flavor and a glossy, caramelized glaze.
Get the Recipe: Smoked Meatloaf
Cracker Barrel Chicken and Dumplings
Pillowy dumplings and tender chicken in a velvety broth make a bowl of pure comfort.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Chicken and Dumplings
Hamburger Stroganoff
Ground beef and a creamy, savory sauce spooned over noodles make a quick weekend favorite.
Get the Recipe: Hamburger Stroganoff
Skillet Lasagna
All the cheesy layers of lasagna come together in one pan with less fuss.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Skillet Lasagna
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Tender meatballs and a rich red sauce deliver restaurant comfort in your own kitchen.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Spaghetti and Meatballs
Asian-Style Braised Short Ribs
Slow braising turns tough short ribs into succulent, sticky-sweet bites.
Get the Recipe: Melt-in-Your-Mouth Asian Short Ribs
Hamburger Tater Tot Casserole
Seasoned ground beef and a crispy tater tot topping make this a family-night staple.
Get the Recipe: Hamburger Tater Tot Casserole
Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole
Ground beef, vegetables and crisp hash browns bake together in one easy dish.
Get the Recipe: Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole
Hamburger Green Bean Casserole
A hearty supper casserole built on ground beef, green beans and a cheesy topping.
Get the Recipe: Hamburger Green Bean Casserole Recipe
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Leftover ham and tender egg noodles bake in a creamy sauce for an old-school comfort dinner.
Get the Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes and Ham
Sliced potatoes and ham bake in a bubbling cheese sauce from scratch.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes and Ham Casserole (From Scratch)
Mustard Pork Chops
Tangy mustard keeps pork chops juicy and full of flavor in under an hour.
Get the Recipe: Mustard Pork Chops (Juicy, Tender, and Ready in 45 Minutes!)
Pressure Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
Corned beef, cabbage and potatoes cook up fork-tender in a fraction of the time.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuits
Creamy chicken and vegetables get a fluffy biscuit topping, all baked in a single skillet.
Get the Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuits
Apple-Topped Pork Tenderloin
Caramelized apples add a sweet, fall-flavored finish to juicy roasted pork.
Get the Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Apples
Cornbread Muffins
Golden, tender muffins are the perfect side for soups, stews and saucy suppers.
Get the Recipe: Cornbread Muffins
Easy Microwave Apple Crisp
A warm, cinnamon-spiced apple crisp is ready fast for a cozy dessert.
Get the Recipe: Microwave Apple Crisp
The post 21 Weekend Comfort Food Dinners for Cold Fall Nights appeared first on Vintage Recipes.