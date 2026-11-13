When the nights turn cold, the weekend is made for slow, satisfying dinners that fill the kitchen with good smells. These 21 comfort food classics bring together hearty roasts, bubbling casseroles, pot pies and a few sweet and savory extras for the table.

Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast

Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Chuck roast turns fork-tender in a tangy, peppery gravy that begs for mashed potatoes.

Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast

Dutch Oven Pot Roast

Dutch Oven Pot Roast. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

A classic braised roast with vegetables simmers slowly into a rich, savory Sunday dinner.

Get the Recipe: Dutch Oven Pot Roast

Old-Fashioned Swiss Steak

Old-Fashioned Swiss Steak. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tender steak smothered in tomato gravy is a retro comfort dish worth bringing back.

Get the Recipe: Old-Fashioned Swiss Steak Recipe with Gravy

Salisbury Steak with Onion Gravy

Salisbury Steak with Onion Gravy. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Juicy beef patties simmer in a savory onion gravy for a nostalgic supper.

Get the Recipe: Salisbury Steak with Onion Gravy

Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Classic meatloaf picks up deep smoky flavor and a glossy, caramelized glaze.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Meatloaf

Cracker Barrel Chicken and Dumplings

Cracker Barrel Chicken and Dumplings. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Pillowy dumplings and tender chicken in a velvety broth make a bowl of pure comfort.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Chicken and Dumplings

Hamburger Stroganoff

Hamburger Stroganoff. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Ground beef and a creamy, savory sauce spooned over noodles make a quick weekend favorite.

Get the Recipe: Hamburger Stroganoff

Skillet Lasagna

Skillet Lasagna. Photo credit: CopyKat.

All the cheesy layers of lasagna come together in one pan with less fuss.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Skillet Lasagna

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Tender meatballs and a rich red sauce deliver restaurant comfort in your own kitchen.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Spaghetti and Meatballs

Asian-Style Braised Short Ribs

Asian-Style Braised Short Ribs. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Slow braising turns tough short ribs into succulent, sticky-sweet bites.

Get the Recipe: Melt-in-Your-Mouth Asian Short Ribs

Hamburger Tater Tot Casserole

Hamburger Tater Tot Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Seasoned ground beef and a crispy tater tot topping make this a family-night staple.

Get the Recipe: Hamburger Tater Tot Casserole

Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole

Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Ground beef, vegetables and crisp hash browns bake together in one easy dish.

Get the Recipe: Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole

Hamburger Green Bean Casserole

Hamburger Green Bean Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat.

A hearty supper casserole built on ground beef, green beans and a cheesy topping.

Get the Recipe: Hamburger Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Ham and Noodle Casserole. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Leftover ham and tender egg noodles bake in a creamy sauce for an old-school comfort dinner.

Get the Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes and Ham. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Sliced potatoes and ham bake in a bubbling cheese sauce from scratch.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes and Ham Casserole (From Scratch)

Mustard Pork Chops

Mustard Pork Chops. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Tangy mustard keeps pork chops juicy and full of flavor in under an hour.

Get the Recipe: Mustard Pork Chops (Juicy, Tender, and Ready in 45 Minutes!)

Pressure Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Pressure Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Corned beef, cabbage and potatoes cook up fork-tender in a fraction of the time.

Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuits

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuits. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Creamy chicken and vegetables get a fluffy biscuit topping, all baked in a single skillet.

Get the Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuits

Apple-Topped Pork Tenderloin

Apple-Topped Pork Tenderloin. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Caramelized apples add a sweet, fall-flavored finish to juicy roasted pork.

Get the Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Apples

Cornbread Muffins

Cornbread Muffins. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

Golden, tender muffins are the perfect side for soups, stews and saucy suppers.

Get the Recipe: Cornbread Muffins

Easy Microwave Apple Crisp

Easy Microwave Apple Crisp. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

A warm, cinnamon-spiced apple crisp is ready fast for a cozy dessert.

Get the Recipe: Microwave Apple Crisp

The post 21 Weekend Comfort Food Dinners for Cold Fall Nights appeared first on Vintage Recipes.