The weeks before the holidays fill up fast, and dinner still has to happen. These 21 quick dinners lean on skillets, sheet pans and simple pantry staples, so you can get a satisfying meal on the table without losing your evening.

Honey Sesame Chicken

Honey Sesame Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Crispy chicken in a sweet, sticky sesame glaze tastes like takeout without the wait.

Get the Recipe: Perfect Panda Express Honey Sesame Chicken

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Tender sliced beef in a savory-sweet sauce cooks up fast over hot rice.

Get the Recipe: Mongolian Beef Recipe

Beef Chow Fun

Beef Chow Fun. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Wide rice noodles and seared beef get a smoky stir-fry finish in minutes.

Get the Recipe: Beef Chow Fun

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Juicy chicken in a glossy teriyaki sauce makes an easy bowl-ready dinner.

Get the Recipe: Teriyaki Madness Chicken Teriyaki

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Creamy, gently spiced tomato sauce wraps tender chicken for a cozy weeknight curry.

Get the Recipe: Butter Chicken

Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl

Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl. Photo credit: Sassy Chopsticks.

Crispy shrimp in a creamy, spicy sauce piles onto rice for a fast, flavorful bowl.

Get the Recipe: The Best Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl Ready in 30 Minutes

Thai Basil Cashew Chicken Skillet

Thai Basil Cashew Chicken Skillet. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

Fragrant basil, crunchy cashews and tender chicken come together in a single skillet.

Get the Recipe: Thai Basil Cashew Chicken Skillet

Spaghetti and Sausage

Spaghetti and Sausage. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Italian sausage and spaghetti cook together in one pot for a saucy, easy supper.

Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti and Sausage

Chicken Penne Gorgonzola

Chicken Penne Gorgonzola. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Tender chicken and penne get tossed in a rich, tangy gorgonzola cream sauce.

Get the Recipe: Johnny Carino's Chicken Penne Gorgonzola

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta. Photo credit: Stetted.

Creamy ranch sauce, smoky bacon and chicken make a pasta the whole family will eat.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta

Lemon Feta Spinach Pasta

Lemon Feta Spinach Pasta. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

Bright lemon, salty feta and fresh spinach turn simple pasta into a light, quick dinner.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Feta Spinach Pasta

Sheet Pan Sausage and Vegetables

Sheet Pan Sausage and Vegetables. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Sausage and vegetables roast together on one pan for minimal cleanup.

Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Sausage and Vegetables Recipe

Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs with Potatoes. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

Crisp-skinned chicken thighs, lemon and potatoes roast together on one pan.

Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs with Lemons and Potatoes

Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken

Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Flavorful shredded chicken is ready for burritos, bowls, salads and tacos.

Get the Recipe: Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Sizzling steak, peppers and onions are a quick, build-your-own dinner.

Get the Recipe: Chili's Steak Fajitas

Crunchwrap Supreme

Crunchwrap Supreme. Photo credit: CopyKat.

A folded tortilla stuffed with beef, cheese and crunch is a fun fast-food favorite at home.

Get the Recipe: Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme

Supreme Burrito

Supreme Burrito. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Seasoned beef, beans, sour cream and cheese get rolled into a satisfying burrito.

Get the Recipe: Taco Bell Supreme Burrito

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl. Photo credit: CopyKat.

All your favorite taco toppings pile into one easy, customizable bowl.

Get the Recipe: Delicious Taco Bowl: A Healthy Deconstructed Taco Recipe

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger. Photo credit: CopyKat.

A juicy burger tucked between cheesy quesadilla shells is a fun twist on dinner.

Get the Recipe: Applebee's Quesadilla Burger

Crescent Taco Ring

Crescent Taco Ring. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Crescent dough wraps seasoned taco meat and cheese into a bake-and-serve ring.

Get the Recipe: Easy Taco Ring Recipe with Crescent Rolls

Campfire Beef Skillet

Campfire Beef Skillet. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Seasoned beef and vegetables cook up hearty and smoky in one pan.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Campfire Beef Recipe

The post 21 Easy Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes for Busy Pre-Holiday Weeks appeared first on Vintage Recipes.