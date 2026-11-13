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21 Easy Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes for Busy Pre-Holiday Weeks
By Stephanie Manley,7 days ago
The weeks before the holidays fill up fast, and dinner still has to happen. These 21 quick dinners lean on skillets, sheet pans and simple pantry staples, so you can get a satisfying meal on the table without losing your evening.
Honey Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken in a sweet, sticky sesame glaze tastes like takeout without the wait.
Get the Recipe: Perfect Panda Express Honey Sesame Chicken
Mongolian Beef
Tender sliced beef in a savory-sweet sauce cooks up fast over hot rice.
Get the Recipe: Mongolian Beef Recipe
Beef Chow Fun
Wide rice noodles and seared beef get a smoky stir-fry finish in minutes.
Get the Recipe: Beef Chow Fun
Chicken Teriyaki
Juicy chicken in a glossy teriyaki sauce makes an easy bowl-ready dinner.
Get the Recipe: Teriyaki Madness Chicken Teriyaki
Butter Chicken
Creamy, gently spiced tomato sauce wraps tender chicken for a cozy weeknight curry.
Get the Recipe: Butter Chicken
Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl
Crispy shrimp in a creamy, spicy sauce piles onto rice for a fast, flavorful bowl.
Get the Recipe: The Best Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl Ready in 30 Minutes
Thai Basil Cashew Chicken Skillet
Fragrant basil, crunchy cashews and tender chicken come together in a single skillet.
Get the Recipe: Thai Basil Cashew Chicken Skillet
Spaghetti and Sausage
Italian sausage and spaghetti cook together in one pot for a saucy, easy supper.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti and Sausage
Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
Tender chicken and penne get tossed in a rich, tangy gorgonzola cream sauce.
Get the Recipe: Johnny Carino's Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
Creamy ranch sauce, smoky bacon and chicken make a pasta the whole family will eat.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
Lemon Feta Spinach Pasta
Bright lemon, salty feta and fresh spinach turn simple pasta into a light, quick dinner.
Get the Recipe: Lemon Feta Spinach Pasta
Sheet Pan Sausage and Vegetables
Sausage and vegetables roast together on one pan for minimal cleanup.
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Sausage and Vegetables Recipe
Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs with Potatoes
Crisp-skinned chicken thighs, lemon and potatoes roast together on one pan.
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs with Lemons and Potatoes
Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken
Flavorful shredded chicken is ready for burritos, bowls, salads and tacos.
Get the Recipe: Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling steak, peppers and onions are a quick, build-your-own dinner.
Get the Recipe: Chili's Steak Fajitas
Crunchwrap Supreme
A folded tortilla stuffed with beef, cheese and crunch is a fun fast-food favorite at home.
Get the Recipe: Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme
Supreme Burrito
Seasoned beef, beans, sour cream and cheese get rolled into a satisfying burrito.
Get the Recipe: Taco Bell Supreme Burrito
Taco Bowl
All your favorite taco toppings pile into one easy, customizable bowl.
Get the Recipe: Delicious Taco Bowl: A Healthy Deconstructed Taco Recipe
Quesadilla Burger
A juicy burger tucked between cheesy quesadilla shells is a fun twist on dinner.
Get the Recipe: Applebee's Quesadilla Burger
Crescent Taco Ring
Crescent dough wraps seasoned taco meat and cheese into a bake-and-serve ring.
Get the Recipe: Easy Taco Ring Recipe with Crescent Rolls
Campfire Beef Skillet
Seasoned beef and vegetables cook up hearty and smoky in one pan.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Campfire Beef Recipe
The post 21 Easy Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes for Busy Pre-Holiday Weeks appeared first on Vintage Recipes.