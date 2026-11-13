Every holiday potluck has a few dishes that vanish first and send people hunting for the recipe. These 23 sides, desserts, and sweet treats travel well, feed a crowd, and bring that homemade holiday feeling to any buffet table.

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tangy buttermilk makes these mashed potatoes extra creamy and rich, a classic holiday side that stays fluffy on the buffet.

Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bread Crumbs

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bread Crumbs. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy baked macaroni and cheese finished with a buttery toasted bread crumb topping is a potluck favorite that never comes home full.

Get the Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bread Crumbs

Cracker Barrel Green Beans

Cracker Barrel Green Beans. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender green beans slow-simmered with bacon and onions deliver old-fashioned country flavor for the holiday table.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Green Beans

Sweet Potato Soufflé with Toasted Marshmallow Topping

Sweet Potato Soufflé with Toasted Marshmallow Topping. Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

This light, creamy sweet potato soufflé wears a golden toasted marshmallow top that kids and grown-ups both love.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé with Toasted Marshmallow Topping

Sweet Potato Toast Bites

Sweet Potato Toast Bites. Photo credit: Feast and West.

Crisp toast rounds topped with sweet potato, goat cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts, and fresh sage make an elegant bite-sized holiday appetizer.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Toast Bites

Wild Rice Stuffing

Wild Rice Stuffing. Photo credit: Craving Something Healthy.

Sweet apples, dried cranberries, and crunchy pistachios give this wild rice stuffing a festive, make-ahead twist.

Get the Recipe: Wild Rice Stuffing

Grand Marnier Cranberry Sauce

Grand Marnier Cranberry Sauce. Photo credit: 2 Cookin Mamas.

Homemade cranberry sauce gets a zesty orange lift from Grand Marnier, balancing sweet and tart on any holiday plate.

Get the Recipe: Grand Marnier Cranberry Sauce

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Oven-roasted until caramelized and tossed in fragrant browned butter, these Brussels sprouts convert even the skeptics.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter

Easy Microwave Acorn Squash with Brown Sugar Butter

Easy Microwave Acorn Squash with Brown Sugar Butter. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender acorn squash topped with brown sugar butter and broiled until caramelized makes an easy, pretty fall side.

Get the Recipe: Easy Microwave Acorn Squash with Brown Sugar Butter

Buttered Peas and Carrots

Buttered Peas and Carrots. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

This simple buttery vegetable side comes together in 30 minutes and adds comforting color to a crowded table.

Get the Recipe: Buttered Peas and Carrots

Southern Fried Corn

Southern Fried Corn. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Sweet corn skillet-fried until lightly golden is a classic Southern side dish that fits right in at any family gathering.

Get the Recipe: Southern Fried Corn

Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Buffalo Deviled Eggs. Photo credit: Cupcakes and Kale Chips.

A spicy buffalo kick and tangy blue cheese take party deviled eggs to the next level.

Get the Recipe: Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Crockpot Wassail

Crockpot Wassail. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Spiced apple cider with cranberry and orange simmers in the slow cooker and fills the room with holiday aroma.

Get the Recipe: Crockpot Wassail

Easy Pumpkin Pie with Graham Cracker Crust Recipe

Easy Pumpkin Pie with Graham Cracker Crust Recipe. Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

A smooth, spiced pumpkin filling in a crisp graham cracker crust makes the perfect easy Thanksgiving pie.

Get the Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Pie with Graham Cracker Crust Recipe

Mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes

Mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes. Photo credit: Feels Like Home.

Rich cheesecake bases topped with sweet, nutty pecan pie filling are easy to carry and serve at a crowded dessert table.

Get the Recipe: Mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes

Incredibly Moist Sweet Potato Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Incredibly Moist Sweet Potato Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

This moist, warmly spiced sweet potato cake topped with cream cheese frosting is a Southern holiday showstopper.

Get the Recipe: Incredibly Moist Sweet Potato Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Layers of red velvet cake and creamy cheesecake make a gorgeous red and white dessert that impresses holiday guests.

Get the Recipe: Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake

Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake

Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich chocolate bundt cake with peppermint ganache and crushed candy canes is festive enough for any Christmas gathering.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake

Coconut Macaroons

Coconut Macaroons. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Chewy, golden coconut macaroons are simple to bake and a favorite on holiday cookie trays.

Get the Recipe: Coconut Macaroons

Date Pinwheel Cookies. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

These old-fashioned slice-and-bake cookies spiral a sweet date filling inside buttery dough for a nostalgic holiday treat.

Get the Recipe: Date Pinwheel Cookies

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy peanut butter centers dipped in chocolate make a no-bake candy that is perfect for gifting and sharing.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Easy Rocky Road Candy

Easy Rocky Road Candy. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Just chocolate, marshmallows, and crunchy walnuts come together in this simple three-ingredient candy.

Get the Recipe: Easy Rocky Road Candy

Almond Brittle

Almond Brittle. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Buttery, crunchy almond brittle is a classic homemade candy that wraps up beautifully as a holiday gift.

Get the Recipe: Almond Brittle

The post 23 Holiday Potluck Recipes Everyone Asks For appeared first on Vintage Recipes.