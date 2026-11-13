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23 Holiday Potluck Recipes Everyone Asks For
By Stephanie Manley,7 days ago
Every holiday potluck has a few dishes that vanish first and send people hunting for the recipe. These 23 sides, desserts, and sweet treats travel well, feed a crowd, and bring that homemade holiday feeling to any buffet table.
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Tangy buttermilk makes these mashed potatoes extra creamy and rich, a classic holiday side that stays fluffy on the buffet.
Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bread Crumbs
Creamy baked macaroni and cheese finished with a buttery toasted bread crumb topping is a potluck favorite that never comes home full.
Get the Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bread Crumbs
Cracker Barrel Green Beans
Tender green beans slow-simmered with bacon and onions deliver old-fashioned country flavor for the holiday table.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Green Beans
Sweet Potato Soufflé with Toasted Marshmallow Topping
This light, creamy sweet potato soufflé wears a golden toasted marshmallow top that kids and grown-ups both love.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé with Toasted Marshmallow Topping
Sweet Potato Toast Bites
Crisp toast rounds topped with sweet potato, goat cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts, and fresh sage make an elegant bite-sized holiday appetizer.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Toast Bites
Wild Rice Stuffing
Sweet apples, dried cranberries, and crunchy pistachios give this wild rice stuffing a festive, make-ahead twist.
Get the Recipe: Wild Rice Stuffing
Grand Marnier Cranberry Sauce
Homemade cranberry sauce gets a zesty orange lift from Grand Marnier, balancing sweet and tart on any holiday plate.
Get the Recipe: Grand Marnier Cranberry Sauce
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter
Oven-roasted until caramelized and tossed in fragrant browned butter, these Brussels sprouts convert even the skeptics.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter
Easy Microwave Acorn Squash with Brown Sugar Butter
Tender acorn squash topped with brown sugar butter and broiled until caramelized makes an easy, pretty fall side.
Get the Recipe: Easy Microwave Acorn Squash with Brown Sugar Butter
Buttered Peas and Carrots
This simple buttery vegetable side comes together in 30 minutes and adds comforting color to a crowded table.
Get the Recipe: Buttered Peas and Carrots
Southern Fried Corn
Sweet corn skillet-fried until lightly golden is a classic Southern side dish that fits right in at any family gathering.
Get the Recipe: Southern Fried Corn
Buffalo Deviled Eggs
A spicy buffalo kick and tangy blue cheese take party deviled eggs to the next level.
Get the Recipe: Buffalo Deviled Eggs
Crockpot Wassail
Spiced apple cider with cranberry and orange simmers in the slow cooker and fills the room with holiday aroma.
Get the Recipe: Crockpot Wassail
Easy Pumpkin Pie with Graham Cracker Crust Recipe
A smooth, spiced pumpkin filling in a crisp graham cracker crust makes the perfect easy Thanksgiving pie.
Get the Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Pie with Graham Cracker Crust Recipe
Mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
Rich cheesecake bases topped with sweet, nutty pecan pie filling are easy to carry and serve at a crowded dessert table.
Get the Recipe: Mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
Incredibly Moist Sweet Potato Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
This moist, warmly spiced sweet potato cake topped with cream cheese frosting is a Southern holiday showstopper.
Get the Recipe: Incredibly Moist Sweet Potato Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake
Layers of red velvet cake and creamy cheesecake make a gorgeous red and white dessert that impresses holiday guests.
Get the Recipe: Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake
Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake
Rich chocolate bundt cake with peppermint ganache and crushed candy canes is festive enough for any Christmas gathering.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Bundt Cake
Coconut Macaroons
Chewy, golden coconut macaroons are simple to bake and a favorite on holiday cookie trays.
Get the Recipe: Coconut Macaroons
Date Pinwheel Cookies
These old-fashioned slice-and-bake cookies spiral a sweet date filling inside buttery dough for a nostalgic holiday treat.
Get the Recipe: Date Pinwheel Cookies
Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls
Creamy peanut butter centers dipped in chocolate make a no-bake candy that is perfect for gifting and sharing.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls
Easy Rocky Road Candy
Just chocolate, marshmallows, and crunchy walnuts come together in this simple three-ingredient candy.
Get the Recipe: Easy Rocky Road Candy
Almond Brittle
Buttery, crunchy almond brittle is a classic homemade candy that wraps up beautifully as a holiday gift.
Get the Recipe: Almond Brittle
The post 23 Holiday Potluck Recipes Everyone Asks For appeared first on Vintage Recipes.