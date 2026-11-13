Few meals say welcome like a Southern church supper, with long tables, steaming casseroles and a dessert line that never quite ends. These 21 classics cover the mains, sides, breads and sweets that fill every plate, and each one is built to feed a crowd.

Cracker Barrel Smoky Grilled Chicken

Cracker Barrel Smoky Grilled Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Juicy chicken gets a smoky, savory coating that holds up beautifully on a serving line.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Smoky Southern Grilled Chicken

Chicken and Dressing Casserole

Chicken and Dressing Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Tender chicken and seasoned cornbread dressing bake into a true Sunday dinner in one dish.

Get the Recipe: Easy Southern Chicken and Dressing Casserole

Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls

Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

These cheesy, bite-size sausage balls disappear first from any appetizer table.

Get the Recipe: Southern Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls

Four Cheese Mac and Cheese

Four Cheese Mac and Cheese. Photo credit: CopyKat.

A creamy, bacon-topped mac and cheese that every church supper needs.

Get the Recipe: Applebee's 4 Cheese Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Black-Eyed Pea Squash Casserole

Black-Eyed Pea Squash Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Buttery yellow squash and black-eyed peas bake up golden and comforting.

Get the Recipe: Yellow Squash Casserole

Savory Butternut Casserole with Bacon

Savory Butternut Casserole with Bacon. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Sweet butternut squash meets salty bacon under a crisp, crumbly topping.

Get the Recipe: Savory Butternut Squash Casserole with Bacon

Creamed Corn from the Brookville Hotel

Creamed Corn from the Brookville Hotel. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Rich, creamy corn made with frozen kernels is a simple side for a big group.

Get the Recipe: Brookville Hotel Creamed Corn Recipe

Slow Cooker Collard Greens

Slow Cooker Collard Greens. Photo credit: Stetted.

Collards simmer low and slow until they are tender, savory and full of flavor.

Get the Recipe: Crockpot Collard Greens

Fresh Green Beans with Mushrooms

Fresh Green Beans with Mushrooms. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Fresh green beans and earthy mushrooms make an easy, savory side dish.

Get the Recipe: Easy Fresh Green Beans and Mushrooms

Cafeteria-Style Carrot Souffle

Cafeteria-Style Carrot Souffle. Photo credit: CopyKat.

This light, sweet carrot souffle is a cafeteria favorite you can make at home.

Get the Recipe: Piccadilly Cafeteria Carrot Souffle

Five-Bean Baked Beans

Five-Bean Baked Beans. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Five kinds of beans bake together into a hearty casserole made for sharing.

Get the Recipe: Baked Beans Quintet

Crispy Fried Okra

Crispy Fried Okra. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Golden cornmeal-crusted okra stays crunchy and keeps people reaching for more.

Get the Recipe: Crispy Southern Fried Okra

Dill Potato Salad

Dill Potato Salad. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Creamy red potato salad gets a fresh lift from plenty of dill.

Get the Recipe: Southern Dill Potato Salad

Memphis-Style Coleslaw

Memphis-Style Coleslaw. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Sweet, creamy slaw with a little crunch cools down every rich dish on the plate.

Get the Recipe: Corky's Coleslaw

Crispy Hot Water Cornbread

Crispy Hot Water Cornbread. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Fried cornbread cakes with crackly edges and soft centers are ideal for sopping up pot liquor.

Get the Recipe: Crispy Hot Water Cornbread Recipe - Southern Style

Golden Hush Puppies

Golden Hush Puppies. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Crisp outside and tender inside, these cornmeal fritters are easy to fry in big batches.

Get the Recipe: Southern Hush Puppies Recipe

Boiled Peanuts in a Dutch Oven

Boiled Peanuts in a Dutch Oven. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Salty, tender boiled peanuts are a classic Southern snack for the fellowship hall.

Get the Recipe: Southern Boiled Peanuts in a Dutch Oven

Banana Pudding with Sour Cream

Banana Pudding with Sour Cream. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A no-bake banana pudding with a tangy sour cream twist.

Get the Recipe: Banana Pudding with Sour Cream

Grandma's Sweet Potato Pie

Grandma’s Sweet Potato Pie. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Silky, spiced sweet potato filling in a flaky crust tastes just like Grandma's.

Get the Recipe: Grandma's Old Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie

Pig Pickin' Cake

Pig Pickin’ Cake. Photo credit: CopyKat.

Mandarin oranges and a fluffy pineapple frosting make this cake a Southern potluck star.

Get the Recipe: Southern Pig Pickin' Cake with Mandarin Oranges

Old-Fashioned Blueberry Cobbler

Old-Fashioned Blueberry Cobbler. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Jammy blueberries bubble under a tender biscuit topping in this retro cobbler.

Get the Recipe: Old-Fashioned Blueberry Cobbler

The post 21 Southern Church Supper Classics for a Hungry Crowd appeared first on Vintage Recipes.