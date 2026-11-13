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21 Southern Church Supper Classics for a Hungry Crowd
By Stephanie Manley,7 days ago
Few meals say welcome like a Southern church supper, with long tables, steaming casseroles and a dessert line that never quite ends. These 21 classics cover the mains, sides, breads and sweets that fill every plate, and each one is built to feed a crowd.
Cracker Barrel Smoky Grilled Chicken
Juicy chicken gets a smoky, savory coating that holds up beautifully on a serving line.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Smoky Southern Grilled Chicken
Chicken and Dressing Casserole
Tender chicken and seasoned cornbread dressing bake into a true Sunday dinner in one dish.
Get the Recipe: Easy Southern Chicken and Dressing Casserole
Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls
These cheesy, bite-size sausage balls disappear first from any appetizer table.
Get the Recipe: Southern Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls
Four Cheese Mac and Cheese
A creamy, bacon-topped mac and cheese that every church supper needs.
Get the Recipe: Applebee's 4 Cheese Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Black-Eyed Pea Squash Casserole
Buttery yellow squash and black-eyed peas bake up golden and comforting.
Get the Recipe: Yellow Squash Casserole
Savory Butternut Casserole with Bacon
Sweet butternut squash meets salty bacon under a crisp, crumbly topping.
Get the Recipe: Savory Butternut Squash Casserole with Bacon
Creamed Corn from the Brookville Hotel
Rich, creamy corn made with frozen kernels is a simple side for a big group.
Get the Recipe: Brookville Hotel Creamed Corn Recipe
Slow Cooker Collard Greens
Collards simmer low and slow until they are tender, savory and full of flavor.
Get the Recipe: Crockpot Collard Greens
Fresh Green Beans with Mushrooms
Fresh green beans and earthy mushrooms make an easy, savory side dish.
Get the Recipe: Easy Fresh Green Beans and Mushrooms
Cafeteria-Style Carrot Souffle
This light, sweet carrot souffle is a cafeteria favorite you can make at home.
Get the Recipe: Piccadilly Cafeteria Carrot Souffle
Five-Bean Baked Beans
Five kinds of beans bake together into a hearty casserole made for sharing.
Get the Recipe: Baked Beans Quintet
Crispy Fried Okra
Golden cornmeal-crusted okra stays crunchy and keeps people reaching for more.
Get the Recipe: Crispy Southern Fried Okra
Dill Potato Salad
Creamy red potato salad gets a fresh lift from plenty of dill.
Get the Recipe: Southern Dill Potato Salad
Memphis-Style Coleslaw
Sweet, creamy slaw with a little crunch cools down every rich dish on the plate.
Get the Recipe: Corky's Coleslaw
Crispy Hot Water Cornbread
Fried cornbread cakes with crackly edges and soft centers are ideal for sopping up pot liquor.
Get the Recipe: Crispy Hot Water Cornbread Recipe - Southern Style
Golden Hush Puppies
Crisp outside and tender inside, these cornmeal fritters are easy to fry in big batches.
Get the Recipe: Southern Hush Puppies Recipe
Boiled Peanuts in a Dutch Oven
Salty, tender boiled peanuts are a classic Southern snack for the fellowship hall.
Get the Recipe: Southern Boiled Peanuts in a Dutch Oven
Banana Pudding with Sour Cream
A no-bake banana pudding with a tangy sour cream twist.
Get the Recipe: Banana Pudding with Sour Cream
Grandma's Sweet Potato Pie
Silky, spiced sweet potato filling in a flaky crust tastes just like Grandma's.
Get the Recipe: Grandma's Old Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie
Pig Pickin' Cake
Mandarin oranges and a fluffy pineapple frosting make this cake a Southern potluck star.
Get the Recipe: Southern Pig Pickin' Cake with Mandarin Oranges
Old-Fashioned Blueberry Cobbler
Jammy blueberries bubble under a tender biscuit topping in this retro cobbler.
Get the Recipe: Old-Fashioned Blueberry Cobbler
The post 21 Southern Church Supper Classics for a Hungry Crowd appeared first on Vintage Recipes.