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23 Thanksgiving Dinner Rolls, Biscuits, and Breads Worth Baking
By Stephanie Manley,4 days ago
No Thanksgiving table is complete without something warm and buttery for passing. These twenty-three rolls, biscuits and breads cover everything from restaurant-style dinner rolls to cornbread, quick loaves and make-ahead biscuits.
Texas Roadhouse Rolls
Soft, pillowy yeast rolls with a sweet cinnamon honey butter on the side.
Get the Recipe: Texas Roadhouse Rolls
Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Cheesy, garlicky drop biscuits that come together in minutes.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Sweet Potato Cornbread
A tender, lightly sweet cornbread made with fall's favorite root vegetable.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Cornbread
Pillsbury Dilly Bread
A no-knead yeast batter bread with savory dill and cottage cheese.
Get the Recipe: Pillsbury Dilly Bread
Lighter Than Air Angel Biscuits
Fluffy biscuits with the best of both worlds, yeast and baking powder.
Get the Recipe: Lighter Than Air Angel Biscuits with Yeast
Popeyes Biscuits
Tall, tender buttermilk biscuits with flaky layers and a golden top.
Get the Recipe: Popeyes Biscuits
Easy Monkey Bread
A pull-apart sweet bread made easy with canned biscuit dough.
Get the Recipe: Easy Monkey Bread
No Knead Bread
A crusty, bakery-style loaf that needs almost no hands-on work.
Get the Recipe: No Knead Bread Recipe
Butter Swim Biscuits
Biscuits baked in a pool of melted butter for crisp edges and rich flavor.
Get the Recipe: Butter Swim Biscuits
Cast Iron Sweet Peach Cornbread
Skillet cornbread with juicy peaches and a crisp golden crust.
Get the Recipe: Cast Iron Sweet Peach Cornbread
Cracker Barrel Biscuits
Buttery Southern-style biscuits that taste just like the restaurant's.
Get the Recipe: The Secret to Perfect Cracker Barrel Biscuits at Home
Olive Garden Breadsticks
Soft, garlicky breadsticks brushed with butter while still warm.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Breadsticks
Lemon Cranberry Scones
Buttery scones with tart cranberries and a bright lemon flavor.
Get the Recipe: Lemon Cranberry Scones
Prune Bread
An old-fashioned quick bread that is moist, spiced and full of fruit.
Get the Recipe: Prune Bread
Tall and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits
Classic Southern biscuits with tall, flaky layers.
Get the Recipe: Tall and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits-Southern Style
Cheesy Bacon Ranch Pull-Apart Bread
Sourdough loaded with cheddar, bacon and ranch for easy sharing.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Bacon Ranch Pull-Apart Bread
Bacon Jalapeno Spoon Bread
A moist, creamy spoon bread with smoky bacon and a little heat.
Get the Recipe: Bacon Jalapeno Spoon Bread
Fogo de Chao Brazilian Cheese Bread
Warm, chewy cheese puffs that are gluten-free and irresistible.
Get the Recipe: Fogo de Chao Brazilian Cheese Bread
Sweet Biscuits
Old-fashioned biscuits with a touch of sweetness, great with jam or butter.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Biscuits
Easy Beer Bread
A no-yeast quick bread with a buttery crust and tender crumb.
Get the Recipe: Easy Beer Bread
Fluffy Soda Biscuits
Light, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits made with just four ingredients.
Get the Recipe: Fluffy 7-Up Biscuits (Only 4 Ingredients!)
Homemade Freezer Biscuits
Make-ahead biscuit dough you can freeze and bake fresh when guests arrive.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Freezer Biscuits
Whole Grain Fluffy Wheat Bread
A soft, hearty sandwich loaf made entirely with whole grain flour.
Get the Recipe: 100% Whole Grain Fluffy Wheat Bread
The post 23 Thanksgiving Dinner Rolls, Biscuits, and Breads Worth Baking appeared first on Vintage Recipes.