No Thanksgiving table is complete without something warm and buttery for passing. These twenty-three rolls, biscuits and breads cover everything from restaurant-style dinner rolls to cornbread, quick loaves and make-ahead biscuits.

Texas Roadhouse Rolls

Texas Roadhouse Rolls. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Soft, pillowy yeast rolls with a sweet cinnamon honey butter on the side.

Get the Recipe: Texas Roadhouse Rolls

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Cheesy, garlicky drop biscuits that come together in minutes.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Sweet Potato Cornbread

Sweet Potato Cornbread. Photo credit: Stetted.

A tender, lightly sweet cornbread made with fall's favorite root vegetable.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Cornbread

Pillsbury Dilly Bread

Pillsbury Dilly Bread. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A no-knead yeast batter bread with savory dill and cottage cheese.

Get the Recipe: Pillsbury Dilly Bread

Lighter Than Air Angel Biscuits

Lighter Than Air Angel Biscuits. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Fluffy biscuits with the best of both worlds, yeast and baking powder.

Get the Recipe: Lighter Than Air Angel Biscuits with Yeast

Popeyes Biscuits

Popeyes Biscuits. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tall, tender buttermilk biscuits with flaky layers and a golden top.

Get the Recipe: Popeyes Biscuits

Easy Monkey Bread

Easy Monkey Bread. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A pull-apart sweet bread made easy with canned biscuit dough.

Get the Recipe: Easy Monkey Bread

No Knead Bread

No Knead Bread. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

A crusty, bakery-style loaf that needs almost no hands-on work.

Get the Recipe: No Knead Bread Recipe

Butter Swim Biscuits

Butter Swim Biscuits. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Biscuits baked in a pool of melted butter for crisp edges and rich flavor.

Get the Recipe: Butter Swim Biscuits

Cast Iron Sweet Peach Cornbread

Cast Iron Sweet Peach Cornbread. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Skillet cornbread with juicy peaches and a crisp golden crust.

Get the Recipe: Cast Iron Sweet Peach Cornbread

Cracker Barrel Biscuits

Cracker Barrel Biscuits. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Buttery Southern-style biscuits that taste just like the restaurant's.

Get the Recipe: The Secret to Perfect Cracker Barrel Biscuits at Home

Olive Garden Breadsticks

Olive Garden Breadsticks. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Soft, garlicky breadsticks brushed with butter while still warm.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Breadsticks

Lemon Cranberry Scones

Lemon Cranberry Scones. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Buttery scones with tart cranberries and a bright lemon flavor.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Cranberry Scones

Prune Bread

Prune Bread. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

An old-fashioned quick bread that is moist, spiced and full of fruit.

Get the Recipe: Prune Bread

Tall and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

Tall and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Classic Southern biscuits with tall, flaky layers.

Get the Recipe: Tall and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits-Southern Style

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Pull-Apart Bread

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Pull-Apart Bread. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Sourdough loaded with cheddar, bacon and ranch for easy sharing.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Bacon Ranch Pull-Apart Bread

Bacon Jalapeno Spoon Bread

Bacon Jalapeno Spoon Bread. Photo credit: Baking Beauty.

A moist, creamy spoon bread with smoky bacon and a little heat.

Get the Recipe: Bacon Jalapeno Spoon Bread

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Cheese Bread

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Cheese Bread. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Warm, chewy cheese puffs that are gluten-free and irresistible.

Get the Recipe: Fogo de Chao Brazilian Cheese Bread

Sweet Biscuits

Sweet Biscuits. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Old-fashioned biscuits with a touch of sweetness, great with jam or butter.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Biscuits

Easy Beer Bread

Easy Beer Bread. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A no-yeast quick bread with a buttery crust and tender crumb.

Get the Recipe: Easy Beer Bread

Fluffy Soda Biscuits

Fluffy Soda Biscuits. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Light, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits made with just four ingredients.

Get the Recipe: Fluffy 7-Up Biscuits (Only 4 Ingredients!)

Homemade Freezer Biscuits

Homemade Freezer Biscuits. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Make-ahead biscuit dough you can freeze and bake fresh when guests arrive.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Freezer Biscuits

Whole Grain Fluffy Wheat Bread

Whole Grain Fluffy Wheat Bread. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A soft, hearty sandwich loaf made entirely with whole grain flour.

Get the Recipe: 100% Whole Grain Fluffy Wheat Bread

The post 23 Thanksgiving Dinner Rolls, Biscuits, and Breads Worth Baking appeared first on Vintage Recipes.