Pumpkin and pecans are the stars of the holiday dessert table. These twenty-five treats, from classic pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake to pralines, brittle and spiced breads, give you plenty to bake, wrap and share.

Classic Karo Syrup Pecan Pie

Classic Karo Syrup Pecan Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

The traditional holiday pecan pie with a gooey filling and crunchy pecan top.

Get the Recipe: Classic Karo Syrup Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Mason Jar Dessert

Pumpkin Mason Jar Dessert. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Creamy pumpkin layers served in individual jars for easy, no-fuss serving.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Mason Jar Dessert

Starbucks Pumpkin Bread

Starbucks Pumpkin Bread. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A moist, spiced loaf just like the one in the bakery case.

Get the Recipe: Starbucks Pumpkin Bread

Homemade Southern Pecan Pralines

Homemade Southern Pecan Pralines. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy, melt-in-your-mouth candies packed with toasted pecans.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Southern Pecan Pralines

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

A silky pumpkin cheesecake that sets in the fridge with no oven needed.

Get the Recipe: No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pecan Pie Brownies

Pecan Pie Brownies. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Fudgy brown sugar brownies topped with gooey pecan pie filling.

Get the Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies

Perfectly Moist Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bread

Perfectly Moist Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bread. Photo credit: Sassy Chopsticks.

Pumpkin bread with a sweet cream cheese swirl in every slice.

Get the Recipe: Perfectly Moist Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bread Recipe

Pumpkin Pie Dip

Pumpkin Pie Dip. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A creamy fall dip that tastes like pumpkin pie, perfect with gingersnaps.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Dip

Taste of Texas Pecan Pie

Taste of Texas Pecan Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A rich, buttery pecan pie with deep caramel flavor.

Get the Recipe: Taste of Texas Pecan Pie

Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes

Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Individual pumpkin cakes that look pretty on any dessert platter.

Get the Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes

Pecan Brittle

Pecan Brittle. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A buttery, crunchy candy that makes a great homemade gift.

Get the Recipe: Pecan Brittle

Pumpkin Pecan Bread with Orange Mascarpone Swirl

Pumpkin Pecan Bread with Orange Mascarpone Swirl. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Pumpkin bread with crunchy pecans and a bright orange mascarpone ribbon.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Bread with Orange Mascarpone Swirl

Texas Sheet Cake with Chocolate Pecan Frosting

Texas Sheet Cake with Chocolate Pecan Frosting. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A big, fudgy chocolate cake covered in warm pecan frosting.

Get the Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Chocolate Pecan Frosting

Pumpkin Coffee Cake

Pumpkin Coffee Cake. Photo credit: Stetted.

A tender spiced cake with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Coffee Cake

Easy Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Easy Pumpkin Spice Muffins. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Bakery-style muffins made easy with a cake mix shortcut.

Get the Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Pumpkin Angel Food Cake Trifle

Pumpkin Angel Food Cake Trifle. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Layers of light cake, pumpkin cream and whipped topping in a showy trifle.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Angel Food Cake Trifle

Keebler Pecan Sandies

Keebler Pecan Sandies. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crumbly, buttery shortbread cookies full of chopped pecans.

Get the Recipe: Keebler Pecan Sandies Copycat Recipe

Double Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins

Double Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Rich chocolate muffins kept moist with pumpkin puree.

Get the Recipe: Double Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins

No-Bake Turtle Pie

No-Bake Turtle Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A chocolate and caramel pie topped with toasted pecans.

Get the Recipe: No-Bake Turtle Pie

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bars

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bars. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

Soft, cake-like pumpkin bars that are easy to cut and serve.

Get the Recipe: Gluten Free Pumpkin Bars

Spiced Pecans

Spiced Pecans. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Sweet and spicy candied pecans for snacking or topping desserts.

Get the Recipe: Spiced Pecans

Pecan Coffee Donut Holes

Pecan Coffee Donut Holes. Photo credit: Stetted.

Bite-sized donut holes with a coffee glaze and crunchy pecans.

Get the Recipe: Pecan Coffee Donut Holes

Marie Callender's German Chocolate Pie

Marie Callender's German Chocolate Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A chocolate pie loaded with coconut and pecan topping.

Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's German Chocolate Pie

Baked Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar

Baked Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar. Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

Soft baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Get the Recipe: Baked Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar

Buttermilk Fudge

Buttermilk Fudge. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy old-fashioned fudge with crunchy walnuts.

Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Fudge

The post 25 Pumpkin and Pecan Treats for the Holiday Dessert Table appeared first on Vintage Recipes.