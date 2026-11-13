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25 Pumpkin and Pecan Treats for the Holiday Dessert Table
By Stephanie Manley,4 days ago
Pumpkin and pecans are the stars of the holiday dessert table. These twenty-five treats, from classic pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake to pralines, brittle and spiced breads, give you plenty to bake, wrap and share.
Classic Karo Syrup Pecan Pie
The traditional holiday pecan pie with a gooey filling and crunchy pecan top.
Get the Recipe: Classic Karo Syrup Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Mason Jar Dessert
Creamy pumpkin layers served in individual jars for easy, no-fuss serving.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Mason Jar Dessert
Starbucks Pumpkin Bread
A moist, spiced loaf just like the one in the bakery case.
Get the Recipe: Starbucks Pumpkin Bread
Homemade Southern Pecan Pralines
Creamy, melt-in-your-mouth candies packed with toasted pecans.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Southern Pecan Pralines
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
A silky pumpkin cheesecake that sets in the fridge with no oven needed.
Get the Recipe: No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pecan Pie Brownies
Fudgy brown sugar brownies topped with gooey pecan pie filling.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies
Perfectly Moist Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin bread with a sweet cream cheese swirl in every slice.
Get the Recipe: Perfectly Moist Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bread Recipe
Pumpkin Pie Dip
A creamy fall dip that tastes like pumpkin pie, perfect with gingersnaps.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Dip
Taste of Texas Pecan Pie
A rich, buttery pecan pie with deep caramel flavor.
Get the Recipe: Taste of Texas Pecan Pie
Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes
Individual pumpkin cakes that look pretty on any dessert platter.
Get the Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes
Pecan Brittle
A buttery, crunchy candy that makes a great homemade gift.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Brittle
Pumpkin Pecan Bread with Orange Mascarpone Swirl
Pumpkin bread with crunchy pecans and a bright orange mascarpone ribbon.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Bread with Orange Mascarpone Swirl
Texas Sheet Cake with Chocolate Pecan Frosting
A big, fudgy chocolate cake covered in warm pecan frosting.
Get the Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Chocolate Pecan Frosting
Pumpkin Coffee Cake
A tender spiced cake with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Coffee Cake
Easy Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Bakery-style muffins made easy with a cake mix shortcut.
Get the Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Pumpkin Angel Food Cake Trifle
Layers of light cake, pumpkin cream and whipped topping in a showy trifle.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Angel Food Cake Trifle
Keebler Pecan Sandies
Crumbly, buttery shortbread cookies full of chopped pecans.
Get the Recipe: Keebler Pecan Sandies Copycat Recipe
Double Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins
Rich chocolate muffins kept moist with pumpkin puree.
Get the Recipe: Double Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins
No-Bake Turtle Pie
A chocolate and caramel pie topped with toasted pecans.
Get the Recipe: No-Bake Turtle Pie
Gluten Free Pumpkin Bars
Soft, cake-like pumpkin bars that are easy to cut and serve.
Get the Recipe: Gluten Free Pumpkin Bars
Spiced Pecans
Sweet and spicy candied pecans for snacking or topping desserts.
Get the Recipe: Spiced Pecans
Pecan Coffee Donut Holes
Bite-sized donut holes with a coffee glaze and crunchy pecans.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Coffee Donut Holes
Marie Callender's German Chocolate Pie
A chocolate pie loaded with coconut and pecan topping.
Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's German Chocolate Pie
Baked Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar
Soft baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Get the Recipe: Baked Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar
Buttermilk Fudge
Creamy old-fashioned fudge with crunchy walnuts.
Get the Recipe: Buttermilk Fudge
The post 25 Pumpkin and Pecan Treats for the Holiday Dessert Table appeared first on Vintage Recipes.