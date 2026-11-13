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19 Slow Cooker Soups and Stews That Cook All Day
By Stephanie Manley,7 days ago
Few things make a house smell better than a pot simmering on the counter. These nineteen soups, chilis and stews are built for long, slow cooking, so dinner is waiting when you walk in the door.
Chili's Original Chili
A thick, beefy restaurant-style chili that gets deeper in flavor the longer it simmers.
Get the Recipe: Chili's Original Chili Recipe
Slow Cooker Chicken Wild Rice Soup
A creamy, vegetable-packed soup with tender chicken and nutty wild rice.
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Wild Rice Soup
Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Silky cheddar soup studded with tender broccoli, just like the cafe favorite.
Get the Recipe: Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe
Beef Barley Soup
An old-fashioned bowl of tender beef, chewy barley and vegetables.
Get the Recipe: Beef Barley Soup
Brisket Chili
A no-bean chili loaded with tender chunks of slow-cooked brisket.
Get the Recipe: Brisket Chili
Vegetable Soup
A simple, wholesome pot of vegetables in a flavorful broth.
Get the Recipe: Vegetable Soup
Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup
Thick and creamy potato soup topped with bacon, cheese and green onions.
Get the Recipe: Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup
Olive Garden Pasta e Fagioli Soup
A hearty Italian soup of beans, ground beef and small pasta in a tomato broth.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Pasta e Fagioli Soup
Creamy Tuscan White Bean Soup with Sausage
Savory sausage and creamy white beans make this a cozy one-pot supper.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Tuscan White Bean Soup with Sausage
Panera Turkey Chili
A lighter chili with ground turkey, beans and plenty of vegetables.
Get the Recipe: Panera Turkey Chili Recipe
Macaroni Grill Chicken Toscana Soup
A rich, creamy soup with chicken, potatoes and greens.
Get the Recipe: Macaroni Grill Chicken Toscana Soup
Beefy Pasta Puttanesca Soup
Bold olive, caper and tomato flavors with ground beef and pasta.
Get the Recipe: Beefy Pasta Puttanesca Soup
Chili Verde
Tender pork simmered in a tangy green chile sauce.
Get the Recipe: Chili Verde
Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup
A creamy, cheesy Tex-Mex soup with the flavors of chicken enchiladas.
Get the Recipe: Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup
Cabbage Sausage Soup
Smoky sausage and tender cabbage in an easy, budget-friendly soup.
Get the Recipe: Cabbage Sausage Soup
The Best Creamy Corn Soup
A velvety, sweet corn soup that is full of comforting flavor.
Get the Recipe: The Best Creamy Corn Soup
Indiana Style Chili
A mild Midwestern chili with beans that is perfect for a crowd.
Get the Recipe: Indiana Style Chili
Panera Black Bean Soup
A thick, smoky black bean soup with a little spice.
Get the Recipe: Panera Black Bean Soup Recipe
Sweet Tomatoes Creamy Turkey Soup
A creamy herbed soup that turns leftover turkey into a warm second meal.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Tomatoes Creamy Turkey Soup
The post 19 Slow Cooker Soups and Stews That Cook All Day appeared first on Vintage Recipes.