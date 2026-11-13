Few things make a house smell better than a pot simmering on the counter. These nineteen soups, chilis and stews are built for long, slow cooking, so dinner is waiting when you walk in the door.

Chili's Original Chili

Chili's Original Chili. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A thick, beefy restaurant-style chili that gets deeper in flavor the longer it simmers.

Get the Recipe: Chili's Original Chili Recipe

Slow Cooker Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Slow Cooker Chicken Wild Rice Soup. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

A creamy, vegetable-packed soup with tender chicken and nutty wild rice.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Silky cheddar soup studded with tender broccoli, just like the cafe favorite.

Get the Recipe: Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe

Beef Barley Soup

Beef Barley Soup. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

An old-fashioned bowl of tender beef, chewy barley and vegetables.

Get the Recipe: Beef Barley Soup

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A no-bean chili loaded with tender chunks of slow-cooked brisket.

Get the Recipe: Brisket Chili

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

A simple, wholesome pot of vegetables in a flavorful broth.

Get the Recipe: Vegetable Soup

Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup

Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Thick and creamy potato soup topped with bacon, cheese and green onions.

Get the Recipe: Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup

Olive Garden Pasta e Fagioli Soup

Olive Garden Pasta e Fagioli Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A hearty Italian soup of beans, ground beef and small pasta in a tomato broth.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Pasta e Fagioli Soup

Creamy Tuscan White Bean Soup with Sausage

Creamy Tuscan White Bean Soup with Sausage. Photo credit: Vanilla Bean Cuisine.

Savory sausage and creamy white beans make this a cozy one-pot supper.

Get the Recipe: Creamy Tuscan White Bean Soup with Sausage

Panera Turkey Chili

Panera Turkey Chili. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A lighter chili with ground turkey, beans and plenty of vegetables.

Get the Recipe: Panera Turkey Chili Recipe

Macaroni Grill Chicken Toscana Soup

Macaroni Grill Chicken Toscana Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A rich, creamy soup with chicken, potatoes and greens.

Get the Recipe: Macaroni Grill Chicken Toscana Soup

Beefy Pasta Puttanesca Soup

Beefy Pasta Puttanesca Soup. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Bold olive, caper and tomato flavors with ground beef and pasta.

Get the Recipe: Beefy Pasta Puttanesca Soup

Chili Verde

Chili Verde. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender pork simmered in a tangy green chile sauce.

Get the Recipe: Chili Verde

Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup

Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy, cheesy Tex-Mex soup with the flavors of chicken enchiladas.

Get the Recipe: Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup

Cabbage Sausage Soup

Cabbage Sausage Soup. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Smoky sausage and tender cabbage in an easy, budget-friendly soup.

Get the Recipe: Cabbage Sausage Soup

The Best Creamy Corn Soup

The Best Creamy Corn Soup. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

A velvety, sweet corn soup that is full of comforting flavor.

Get the Recipe: The Best Creamy Corn Soup

Indiana Style Chili

Indiana Style Chili. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A mild Midwestern chili with beans that is perfect for a crowd.

Get the Recipe: Indiana Style Chili

Panera Black Bean Soup

Panera Black Bean Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A thick, smoky black bean soup with a little spice.

Get the Recipe: Panera Black Bean Soup Recipe

Sweet Tomatoes Creamy Turkey Soup

Sweet Tomatoes Creamy Turkey Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy herbed soup that turns leftover turkey into a warm second meal.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Tomatoes Creamy Turkey Soup

The post 19 Slow Cooker Soups and Stews That Cook All Day appeared first on Vintage Recipes.