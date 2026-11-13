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19 Copycat Chain Restaurant Appetizers for Game Day
By Stephanie Manley,7 days ago
Game day does not need a restaurant reservation. These nineteen copycat appetizers, from Outback's Bloomin' Onion to Wingstop wings and Taco Bell nacho fries, bring your favorite chain restaurant starters to the snack table.
Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion
A giant crispy fried onion served with a zesty dipping sauce.
Get the Recipe: Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe
Wingstop Lemon Pepper Wings
Crispy fried wings tossed in a buttery lemon pepper seasoning.
Get the Recipe: Wingstop Lemon Pepper Wings
TGI Friday's Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Golden, crunchy mozzarella sticks with a gooey cheese pull.
Get the Recipe: TGI Friday's Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Houston's Spinach Artichoke Dip
A creamy, bubbly baked dip that disappears fast with tortilla chips.
Get the Recipe: Houston's Spinach Artichoke Dip
Taco Bell Nacho Fries BellGrande
Seasoned fries piled with beef, nacho cheese and all the fixings.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Taco Bell Nacho Fries BellGrande
Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wings
Crispy fried wings coated in the signature tangy Buffalo sauce.
Get the Recipe: Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wings
Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites
Fried jalapeño cheese bites with a little kick and a creamy dip.
Get the Recipe: Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites
Cheddar's Loaded Texas Cheese Fries
Crispy fries loaded with melted cheese, bacon and green onions.
Get the Recipe: Cheddars Loaded Texas Cheese Fries
Red Robin Onion Rings
Thick, crunchy onion rings with that restaurant-style crispy coating.
Get the Recipe: Red Robin Onion Rings
Wingstop Garlic Parmesan Wings
Savory wings tossed in a rich garlic and Parmesan butter sauce.
Get the Recipe: Wingstop Garlic Parmesan Wings
Joe's Crab Shack Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp served with a sweet dipping sauce.
Get the Recipe: Joe's Crab Shack Coconut Shrimp
Taco Bell Chicken Quesadilla
A cheesy grilled chicken quesadilla with the famous creamy jalapeño sauce.
Get the Recipe: Taco Bell Chicken Quesadilla with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce
Burger King Chicken Fries
Crispy, seasoned chicken strips shaped for easy dipping.
Get the Recipe: Burger King Chicken Fries
Anthony's Coal Fired Wings
Smoky, charred wings finished with a bold seasoning.
Get the Recipe: Anthonys Coal Fired Wings
Saltgrass Steakhouse Boiled Shrimp and Avocado Salsa
Chilled boiled shrimp with a fresh avocado salsa for a lighter bite.
Get the Recipe: Saltgrass Steakhouse Boiled Shrimp and Avocado Salsa
KFC Honey BBQ Wings
Sticky, sweet and smoky wings glazed in honey barbecue sauce.
Get the Recipe: KFC Honey BBQ Wings
Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn
Fried corn on the cob dusted with Cajun seasoning.
Get the Recipe: Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn
Subway Doritos Chicken Nachos
Crunchy Doritos-style nachos topped with chicken, cheese and toppings.
Get the Recipe: Subway Doritos Chicken Nachos
Wingstop Ranch
A cool, herby ranch dip made for dunking wings and fries.
Get the Recipe: Wingstop Ranch Copycat Recipe
The post 19 Copycat Chain Restaurant Appetizers for Game Day appeared first on Vintage Recipes.