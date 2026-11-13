Game day does not need a restaurant reservation. These nineteen copycat appetizers, from Outback's Bloomin' Onion to Wingstop wings and Taco Bell nacho fries, bring your favorite chain restaurant starters to the snack table.

Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion

Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A giant crispy fried onion served with a zesty dipping sauce.

Get the Recipe: Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe

Wingstop Lemon Pepper Wings

Wingstop Lemon Pepper Wings. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy fried wings tossed in a buttery lemon pepper seasoning.

Get the Recipe: Wingstop Lemon Pepper Wings

TGI Friday's Fried Mozzarella Sticks

TGI Friday's Fried Mozzarella Sticks. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Golden, crunchy mozzarella sticks with a gooey cheese pull.

Get the Recipe: TGI Friday's Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Houston's Spinach Artichoke Dip

Houston's Spinach Artichoke Dip. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy, bubbly baked dip that disappears fast with tortilla chips.

Get the Recipe: Houston's Spinach Artichoke Dip

Taco Bell Nacho Fries BellGrande

Taco Bell Nacho Fries BellGrande. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Seasoned fries piled with beef, nacho cheese and all the fixings.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Taco Bell Nacho Fries BellGrande

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wings. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy fried wings coated in the signature tangy Buffalo sauce.

Get the Recipe: Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wings

Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites

Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Fried jalapeño cheese bites with a little kick and a creamy dip.

Get the Recipe: Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites

Cheddar's Loaded Texas Cheese Fries

Cheddar's Loaded Texas Cheese Fries. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy fries loaded with melted cheese, bacon and green onions.

Get the Recipe: Cheddars Loaded Texas Cheese Fries

Red Robin Onion Rings

Red Robin Onion Rings. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Thick, crunchy onion rings with that restaurant-style crispy coating.

Get the Recipe: Red Robin Onion Rings

Wingstop Garlic Parmesan Wings

Wingstop Garlic Parmesan Wings. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Savory wings tossed in a rich garlic and Parmesan butter sauce.

Get the Recipe: Wingstop Garlic Parmesan Wings

Joe's Crab Shack Coconut Shrimp

Joe's Crab Shack Coconut Shrimp. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp served with a sweet dipping sauce.

Get the Recipe: Joe's Crab Shack Coconut Shrimp

Taco Bell Chicken Quesadilla

Taco Bell Chicken Quesadilla. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A cheesy grilled chicken quesadilla with the famous creamy jalapeño sauce.

Get the Recipe: Taco Bell Chicken Quesadilla with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce

Burger King Chicken Fries

Burger King Chicken Fries. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy, seasoned chicken strips shaped for easy dipping.

Get the Recipe: Burger King Chicken Fries

Anthony's Coal Fired Wings

Anthony's Coal Fired Wings. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Smoky, charred wings finished with a bold seasoning.

Get the Recipe: Anthonys Coal Fired Wings

Saltgrass Steakhouse Boiled Shrimp and Avocado Salsa

Saltgrass Steakhouse Boiled Shrimp and Avocado Salsa. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Chilled boiled shrimp with a fresh avocado salsa for a lighter bite.

Get the Recipe: Saltgrass Steakhouse Boiled Shrimp and Avocado Salsa

KFC Honey BBQ Wings

KFC Honey BBQ Wings. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Sticky, sweet and smoky wings glazed in honey barbecue sauce.

Get the Recipe: KFC Honey BBQ Wings

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Fried corn on the cob dusted with Cajun seasoning.

Get the Recipe: Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn

Subway Doritos Chicken Nachos

Subway Doritos Chicken Nachos. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crunchy Doritos-style nachos topped with chicken, cheese and toppings.

Get the Recipe: Subway Doritos Chicken Nachos

Wingstop Ranch

Wingstop Ranch. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A cool, herby ranch dip made for dunking wings and fries.

Get the Recipe: Wingstop Ranch Copycat Recipe

The post 19 Copycat Chain Restaurant Appetizers for Game Day appeared first on Vintage Recipes.