When company was coming in the 1960s, a bubbling casserole was the dinner party centerpiece, served with a gelatin salad and a pitcher of iced tea. These nineteen dishes bring back that mid-century magic, from creamy chicken tetrazzini and ham and Swiss bakes to a classic tuna noodle supper.

Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini

Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Spaghetti, chicken, and a creamy mushroom sauce under browned cheese: the ultimate company dinner.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini

Chicken Divan Casserole

Chicken Divan Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Chicken and broccoli in a creamy cheese sauce, the dressed-up dinner party dish from the Mad Men era.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Divan Casserole

Tuna Mornay

Tuna Mornay. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tuna in a creamy cheese sauce baked with a crisp crumb topping, a retro supper straight from a mid-century recipe box.

Get the Recipe: Tuna Mornay

Shrimp and Crab Au Gratin

Shrimp and Crab Au Gratin. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Shrimp and crab in a bubbling cheese sauce make a fancy seafood bake worthy of the best china.

Get the Recipe: Shrimp and Crab Au Gratin

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole. Photo credit: Hilda's Kitchen Blog.

Chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese get all the glamour of cordon bleu without any rolling or pounding.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Johnny Marzetti Casserole

Johnny Marzetti Casserole. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Ground beef, noodles, and tomato sauce under melted cheese, a midwestern potluck legend of the era.

Get the Recipe: Johnny Marzetti Casserole

Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

The quintessential mid-century supper, with creamy noodles, tuna, and a crunchy topping.

Get the Recipe: Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Hamburger Potato Casserole

Hamburger Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Savor the Mess.

Thinly sliced potatoes and seasoned beef bake into a stick-to-your-ribs dinner that Mom could prep ahead.

Get the Recipe: Hamburger Potato Casserole

Easy Ham and Swiss Cheese Casserole

Easy Ham and Swiss Cheese Casserole. Photo credit: Mom Crieff.

Ham and Swiss are a timeless pair, baked together in a way that suits a dinner for guests.

Get the Recipe: Easy Ham and Swiss Cheese Casserole

Pork Chop and Rice Casserole

Pork Chop and Rice Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Pork chops bake over seasoned rice, so the main dish and side come out of the oven together.

Get the Recipe: Pork Chop and Rice Casserole

Baked Spaghetti Casserole

Baked Spaghetti Casserole. Photo credit: Dutch Oven Daddy.

Spaghetti, meat sauce, and plenty of cheese bake together into an easy, crowd-pleasing Italian night.

Get the Recipe: Baked Spaghetti Casserole

Stuffed Pepper Casserole

Stuffed Pepper Casserole. Photo credit: Baking Beauty.

All the flavors of stuffed peppers, without any careful stuffing, baked together for easy entertaining.

Get the Recipe: Stuffed Pepper Casserole

Cheesy Ham and Rice Casserole

Cheesy Ham and Rice Casserole. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Ham, rice, and cheese make a comforting casserole that turns holiday leftovers into a dinner-party dish.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Ham and Rice Casserole

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Chicken Parmesan Casserole. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Chicken, tomato sauce, and melted cheese layer into an easy take on an Italian-American classic.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Meatball Casserole

Meatball Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Tender meatballs bake in a rich sauce with pasta and cheese, ideal for feeding a table of guests.

Get the Recipe: Meatball Casserole

Riso al Forno

Riso al Forno. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

An Italian baked rice casserole with a savory sauce and cheesy crust, elegant enough for company.

Get the Recipe: Riso al Forno

Southern Style Chicken and Biscuits

Southern Style Chicken and Biscuits. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Creamy chicken filling sits under fluffy biscuits for a Southern supper that always impressed guests.

Get the Recipe: Southern Style Chicken and Biscuits

Ham and Pineapple Rice Casserole

Ham and Pineapple Rice Casserole. Photo credit: Simply Happy Foodie.

Sweet pineapple meets salty ham and rice in a retro Hawaiian-style bake straight from mid-century menus.

Get the Recipe: Ham and Pineapple Rice Casserole

Chicken Pot Pie Casserole

Chicken Pot Pie Casserole. Photo credit: The Air Frying Diva.

All the cozy flavor of chicken pot pie bakes in a casserole dish with a golden crust.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Casserole

The post 19 Casseroles Our Mothers Made for Company in the 1960s appeared first on Vintage Recipes.