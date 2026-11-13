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19 Casseroles Our Mothers Made for Company in the 1960s
By Stephanie Manley,4 days ago
When company was coming in the 1960s, a bubbling casserole was the dinner party centerpiece, served with a gelatin salad and a pitcher of iced tea. These nineteen dishes bring back that mid-century magic, from creamy chicken tetrazzini and ham and Swiss bakes to a classic tuna noodle supper.
Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini
Spaghetti, chicken, and a creamy mushroom sauce under browned cheese: the ultimate company dinner.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini
Chicken Divan Casserole
Chicken and broccoli in a creamy cheese sauce, the dressed-up dinner party dish from the Mad Men era.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Divan Casserole
Tuna Mornay
Tuna in a creamy cheese sauce baked with a crisp crumb topping, a retro supper straight from a mid-century recipe box.
Get the Recipe: Tuna Mornay
Shrimp and Crab Au Gratin
Shrimp and crab in a bubbling cheese sauce make a fancy seafood bake worthy of the best china.
Get the Recipe: Shrimp and Crab Au Gratin
Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
Chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese get all the glamour of cordon bleu without any rolling or pounding.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
Johnny Marzetti Casserole
Ground beef, noodles, and tomato sauce under melted cheese, a midwestern potluck legend of the era.
Get the Recipe: Johnny Marzetti Casserole
Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole
The quintessential mid-century supper, with creamy noodles, tuna, and a crunchy topping.
Get the Recipe: Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole
Hamburger Potato Casserole
Thinly sliced potatoes and seasoned beef bake into a stick-to-your-ribs dinner that Mom could prep ahead.
Get the Recipe: Hamburger Potato Casserole
Easy Ham and Swiss Cheese Casserole
Ham and Swiss are a timeless pair, baked together in a way that suits a dinner for guests.
Get the Recipe: Easy Ham and Swiss Cheese Casserole
Pork Chop and Rice Casserole
Pork chops bake over seasoned rice, so the main dish and side come out of the oven together.
Get the Recipe: Pork Chop and Rice Casserole
Baked Spaghetti Casserole
Spaghetti, meat sauce, and plenty of cheese bake together into an easy, crowd-pleasing Italian night.
Get the Recipe: Baked Spaghetti Casserole
Stuffed Pepper Casserole
All the flavors of stuffed peppers, without any careful stuffing, baked together for easy entertaining.
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Pepper Casserole
Cheesy Ham and Rice Casserole
Ham, rice, and cheese make a comforting casserole that turns holiday leftovers into a dinner-party dish.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Ham and Rice Casserole
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Chicken, tomato sauce, and melted cheese layer into an easy take on an Italian-American classic.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Meatball Casserole
Tender meatballs bake in a rich sauce with pasta and cheese, ideal for feeding a table of guests.
Get the Recipe: Meatball Casserole
Riso al Forno
An Italian baked rice casserole with a savory sauce and cheesy crust, elegant enough for company.
Get the Recipe: Riso al Forno
Southern Style Chicken and Biscuits
Creamy chicken filling sits under fluffy biscuits for a Southern supper that always impressed guests.
Get the Recipe: Southern Style Chicken and Biscuits
Ham and Pineapple Rice Casserole
Sweet pineapple meets salty ham and rice in a retro Hawaiian-style bake straight from mid-century menus.
Get the Recipe: Ham and Pineapple Rice Casserole
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
All the cozy flavor of chicken pot pie bakes in a casserole dish with a golden crust.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
The post 19 Casseroles Our Mothers Made for Company in the 1960s appeared first on Vintage Recipes.