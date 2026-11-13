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25 Church Potluck Recipes for Holiday Gatherings
By Stephanie Manley,4 days ago
A holiday potluck table is only as good as the dishes people bring. These twenty-five crowd-pleasers, from bubbling casseroles and cold salads to cookie bars and no-bake desserts, are the kind that get scraped clean and requested again next year.
Mashed Potato Casserole
Creamy mashed potatoes baked with cheese into a make-ahead crowd favorite.
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole
Homemade Baked Beans
Classic sweet and savory baked beans made from scratch.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Baked Beans
Cracker Barrel Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Tender broccoli smothered in a cheesy, buttery cracker topping.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Homemade Mac and Cheese
Creamy baked macaroni and cheese that feeds a big crowd.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Mac and Cheese
Pineapple Cheese Casserole
A sweet-and-salty Southern casserole with a buttery Ritz topping.
Get the Recipe: Pineapple Cheese Casserole
Chilled Veggie Pizza
A cool, crunchy crescent-roll appetizer topped with fresh veggies.
Get the Recipe: Chilled Veggie Pizza Using Crescent Rolls: Shortcut Recipe
Grandma's Three Bean Salad
A tangy marinated bean salad that gets better as it sits.
Get the Recipe: Grandma's Three Bean Salad Recipe
Salad Bar Salad
A big, colorful layered salad made for feeding a crowd.
Get the Recipe: Salad Bar Salad For Entertaining
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
A sweet-and-salty pretzel crust layered with cream cheese and strawberry gelatin.
Get the Recipe: Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole
A kid-friendly beef and macaroni casserole with melted cheese.
Get the Recipe: Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe
French Onion Meatballs
Juicy meatballs with the savory flavor of French onion soup.
Get the Recipe: French Onion Meatballs
King Ranch Casserole
A classic Tex-Mex chicken casserole layered with tortillas and cheese.
Get the Recipe: King Ranch Casserole
Mushroom Soup Baked Pork Chops and Rice
Pork chops baked over creamy mushroom rice in one pan.
Get the Recipe: Mushroom Soup Baked Pork Chops and Rice
Luby's Spaghetti Salad
A cold cafeteria-style pasta salad packed with veggies and tangy dressing.
Get the Recipe: Luby's Spaghetti Salad
Challah Dinner Rolls
Soft, slightly sweet rolls that are perfect for sliders or the bread basket.
Get the Recipe: Challah Dinner Rolls - Great for Sliders
Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole
A creamy, old-school tuna noodle bake with a golden cheese topping.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole
Shipwreck Casserole
A hearty layered casserole of beef, potatoes and beans from the vintage files.
Get the Recipe: Shipwreck Casserole
Mexican Cornbread Casserole
A zesty cornbread-topped casserole that is easy to take to any gathering.
Get the Recipe: Mexican Cornbread Casserole
Creamy Lime Jell-O Salad
A retro potluck staple with lime gelatin, pineapple and cottage cheese.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Lime Jell-O Salad
Banana Split Cake
A creamy, no-bake layered dessert with all the banana split flavors.
Get the Recipe: Banana Split Cake - Easy No-Bake Recipe
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Chewy peanut butter bars loaded with chocolate chips.
Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Chocolate Delight
A four-layer chocolate dessert with a pecan crust and creamy filling.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Delight Recipe - Four Layer No-Bake Dessert
Date Bars
Old-fashioned oat-crumble bars with a sweet date filling.
Get the Recipe: Date Bars (Date Squares)
Easy Lemon Bars
Classic lemon bars with a buttery shortbread crust.
Get the Recipe: Easy Lemon Bars
No-Bake Cheesecake Pie with Cherry Pie Filling
A creamy no-bake cheesecake pie crowned with cherry filling.
Get the Recipe: No Bake Cheesecake Pie Recipe with Cherry Pie Filling
The post 25 Church Potluck Recipes for Holiday Gatherings appeared first on Vintage Recipes.