A holiday potluck table is only as good as the dishes people bring. These twenty-five crowd-pleasers, from bubbling casseroles and cold salads to cookie bars and no-bake desserts, are the kind that get scraped clean and requested again next year.

Mashed Potato Casserole

Mashed Potato Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy mashed potatoes baked with cheese into a make-ahead crowd favorite.

Get the Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

Homemade Baked Beans

Homemade Baked Beans. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Classic sweet and savory baked beans made from scratch.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Baked Beans

Cracker Barrel Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Cracker Barrel Broccoli Cheese Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender broccoli smothered in a cheesy, buttery cracker topping.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Homemade Mac and Cheese

Homemade Mac and Cheese. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

Creamy baked macaroni and cheese that feeds a big crowd.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Mac and Cheese

Pineapple Cheese Casserole

Pineapple Cheese Casserole. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A sweet-and-salty Southern casserole with a buttery Ritz topping.

Get the Recipe: Pineapple Cheese Casserole

Chilled Veggie Pizza

Chilled Veggie Pizza. Photo credit: Gimme From Scratch.

A cool, crunchy crescent-roll appetizer topped with fresh veggies.

Get the Recipe: Chilled Veggie Pizza Using Crescent Rolls: Shortcut Recipe

Grandma's Three Bean Salad

Grandma's Three Bean Salad. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A tangy marinated bean salad that gets better as it sits.

Get the Recipe: Grandma's Three Bean Salad Recipe

Salad Bar Salad

Salad Bar Salad. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

A big, colorful layered salad made for feeding a crowd.

Get the Recipe: Salad Bar Salad For Entertaining

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Strawberry Pretzel Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A sweet-and-salty pretzel crust layered with cream cheese and strawberry gelatin.

Get the Recipe: Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole

Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A kid-friendly beef and macaroni casserole with melted cheese.

Get the Recipe: Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe

French Onion Meatballs

French Onion Meatballs. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

Juicy meatballs with the savory flavor of French onion soup.

Get the Recipe: French Onion Meatballs

King Ranch Casserole

King Ranch Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A classic Tex-Mex chicken casserole layered with tortillas and cheese.

Get the Recipe: King Ranch Casserole

Mushroom Soup Baked Pork Chops and Rice

Mushroom Soup Baked Pork Chops and Rice. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Pork chops baked over creamy mushroom rice in one pan.

Get the Recipe: Mushroom Soup Baked Pork Chops and Rice

Luby's Spaghetti Salad

Luby's Spaghetti Salad. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A cold cafeteria-style pasta salad packed with veggies and tangy dressing.

Get the Recipe: Luby's Spaghetti Salad

Challah Dinner Rolls

Challah Dinner Rolls. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Soft, slightly sweet rolls that are perfect for sliders or the bread basket.

Get the Recipe: Challah Dinner Rolls - Great for Sliders

Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy, old-school tuna noodle bake with a golden cheese topping.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Shipwreck Casserole

Shipwreck Casserole. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A hearty layered casserole of beef, potatoes and beans from the vintage files.

Get the Recipe: Shipwreck Casserole

Mexican Cornbread Casserole

Mexican Cornbread Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A zesty cornbread-topped casserole that is easy to take to any gathering.

Get the Recipe: Mexican Cornbread Casserole

Creamy Lime Jell-O Salad

Creamy Lime Jell-O Salad. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A retro potluck staple with lime gelatin, pineapple and cottage cheese.

Get the Recipe: Creamy Lime Jell-O Salad

Banana Split Cake

Banana Split Cake. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy, no-bake layered dessert with all the banana split flavors.

Get the Recipe: Banana Split Cake - Easy No-Bake Recipe

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Chewy peanut butter bars loaded with chocolate chips.

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Chocolate Delight

Chocolate Delight. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A four-layer chocolate dessert with a pecan crust and creamy filling.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Delight Recipe - Four Layer No-Bake Dessert

Date Bars. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Old-fashioned oat-crumble bars with a sweet date filling.

Get the Recipe: Date Bars (Date Squares)

Easy Lemon Bars

Easy Lemon Bars. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Classic lemon bars with a buttery shortbread crust.

Get the Recipe: Easy Lemon Bars

No-Bake Cheesecake Pie with Cherry Pie Filling

No-Bake Cheesecake Pie with Cherry Pie Filling. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

A creamy no-bake cheesecake pie crowned with cherry filling.

Get the Recipe: No Bake Cheesecake Pie Recipe with Cherry Pie Filling

The post 25 Church Potluck Recipes for Holiday Gatherings appeared first on Vintage Recipes.