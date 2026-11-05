19 Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes the Whole Church Looked Forward To

The church Thanksgiving potluck was an event all its own, with long tables of casseroles, congealed salads, and sides that only showed up once a year. These nineteen dishes bring back the spread everybody looked forward to, from sweet potato bakes and cheesy greens to frog eye salad and a cheese ring.

Golden Corral Mashed Potatoes

Golden Corral Mashed Potatoes. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich, buttery mashed potatoes with the buffet-style flavor every potluck line needs.

Get the Recipe: Golden Corral Mashed Potatoes

Copycat Ponderosa Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Copycat Ponderosa Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Mashed potatoes get loaded with cheese and bacon for a side that tastes like a twice-baked potato.

Get the Recipe: Copycat Ponderosa Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese

Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy, cheesy baked mac that tastes like the fast-food favorite and feeds a full table.

Get the Recipe: Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese

KFC Green Beans

KFC Green Beans. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Southern-style green beans simmered with smoky flavor, an easy side for a big holiday gathering.

Get the Recipe: KFC Green Beans

Classic Frog Eye Salad

Classic Frog Eye Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tiny pasta pearls, pineapple, and mandarin oranges in a sweet cream make a potluck salad kids and grandparents both love.

Get the Recipe: Classic Frog Eye Salad

Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad

Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A retro orange gelatin salad with cottage cheese and whipped topping that was a fixture on church tables.

Get the Recipe: Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad

Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce

Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Cauliflower baked in a creamy cheddar sauce turns a simple vegetable into a side worth fighting over.

Get the Recipe: Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce

Classic Homemade Pea Salad with Bacon

Classic Homemade Pea Salad with Bacon. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Peas, cheese, and crispy bacon in a creamy dressing make a cool, make-ahead potluck side.

Get the Recipe: Classic Homemade Pea Salad with Bacon

Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves

Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A Southern cheese ring with crunchy pecans and sweet strawberry preserves is a classic holiday gathering starter.

Get the Recipe: Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves

Company's Coming Sweet Potato Casserole

Company's Coming Sweet Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Creamy sweet potatoes under a sweet, crunchy topping, the dish that always makes the holiday table feel complete.

Get the Recipe: Company's Coming Sweet Potato Casserole

Maple Garlic Sweet Potato Casserole

Maple Garlic Sweet Potato Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Maple syrup and a hint of garlic give sweet potatoes a sweet-savory twist.

Get the Recipe: Maple Garlic Sweet Potato Casserole

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Two Types of Potatoes

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Two Types of Potatoes. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Thin slices of sweet and white potatoes layer in a creamy sauce for an easy, elegant holiday side.

Get the Recipe: Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Two Types of Potatoes

Crack Green Beans

Crack Green Beans. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Green beans wrapped in a sweet, savory bacon-and-brown-sugar glaze, the side that gets scraped clean at every potluck.

Get the Recipe: Crack Green Beans

Asparagus Casserole

Asparagus Casserole. Photo credit: Stetted.

Tender asparagus bakes in a creamy sauce with a buttery topping, a springy side for a holiday spread.

Get the Recipe: Asparagus Casserole

Loaded Potato Casserole

Loaded Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Food Fun and Faraway Places.

All the fixings of a loaded baked potato in one cheesy casserole that's easy to carry to a potluck.

Get the Recipe: Loaded Potato Casserole

Bacon Loaded Corn Casserole

Bacon Loaded Corn Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Sweet corn, cornbread, and bacon bake into a creamy casserole that is a staple of any holiday potluck.

Get the Recipe: Bacon Loaded Corn Casserole

Sweet and Savory Southern Pineapple Casserole

Sweet and Savory Southern Pineapple Casserole. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Sweet pineapple, sharp cheddar, and buttery crackers make the unusual Southern side everyone ends up loving.

Get the Recipe: Sweet and Savory Southern Pineapple Casserole

Crock Pot Stuffing

Crock Pot Stuffing. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Slow cooker stuffing frees up the oven and still turns out moist and flavorful.

Get the Recipe: Crock Pot Stuffing

Sweet Potato Casserole with Tart Peaches

Sweet Potato Casserole with Tart Peaches. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Juicy peaches add a tart, fruity twist to creamy sweet potatoes for a lighter holiday casserole.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole with Tart Peaches

The post 19 Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes the Whole Church Looked Forward To appeared first on Vintage Recipes.