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Food & Drink

19 Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes the Whole Church Looked Forward To

By Stephanie Manley,

3 days ago

The church Thanksgiving potluck was an event all its own, with long tables of casseroles, congealed salads, and sides that only showed up once a year. These nineteen dishes bring back the spread everybody looked forward to, from sweet potato bakes and cheesy greens to frog eye salad and a cheese ring.

Golden Corral Mashed Potatoes

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Golden Corral Mashed Potatoes. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich, buttery mashed potatoes with the buffet-style flavor every potluck line needs.
Get the Recipe: Golden Corral Mashed Potatoes

Copycat Ponderosa Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes

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Copycat Ponderosa Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Mashed potatoes get loaded with cheese and bacon for a side that tastes like a twice-baked potato.
Get the Recipe: Copycat Ponderosa Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese

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Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy, cheesy baked mac that tastes like the fast-food favorite and feeds a full table.
Get the Recipe: Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese

KFC Green Beans

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KFC Green Beans. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Southern-style green beans simmered with smoky flavor, an easy side for a big holiday gathering.
Get the Recipe: KFC Green Beans

Classic Frog Eye Salad

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Classic Frog Eye Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tiny pasta pearls, pineapple, and mandarin oranges in a sweet cream make a potluck salad kids and grandparents both love.
Get the Recipe: Classic Frog Eye Salad

Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad

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Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A retro orange gelatin salad with cottage cheese and whipped topping that was a fixture on church tables.
Get the Recipe: Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad

Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce

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Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Cauliflower baked in a creamy cheddar sauce turns a simple vegetable into a side worth fighting over.
Get the Recipe: Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce

Classic Homemade Pea Salad with Bacon

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Classic Homemade Pea Salad with Bacon. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Peas, cheese, and crispy bacon in a creamy dressing make a cool, make-ahead potluck side.
Get the Recipe: Classic Homemade Pea Salad with Bacon

Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves

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Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A Southern cheese ring with crunchy pecans and sweet strawberry preserves is a classic holiday gathering starter.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves

Company's Coming Sweet Potato Casserole

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Company's Coming Sweet Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Creamy sweet potatoes under a sweet, crunchy topping, the dish that always makes the holiday table feel complete.
Get the Recipe: Company's Coming Sweet Potato Casserole

Maple Garlic Sweet Potato Casserole

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Maple Garlic Sweet Potato Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Maple syrup and a hint of garlic give sweet potatoes a sweet-savory twist.
Get the Recipe: Maple Garlic Sweet Potato Casserole

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Two Types of Potatoes

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Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Two Types of Potatoes. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Thin slices of sweet and white potatoes layer in a creamy sauce for an easy, elegant holiday side.
Get the Recipe: Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Two Types of Potatoes

Crack Green Beans

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Crack Green Beans. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Green beans wrapped in a sweet, savory bacon-and-brown-sugar glaze, the side that gets scraped clean at every potluck.
Get the Recipe: Crack Green Beans

Asparagus Casserole

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Asparagus Casserole. Photo credit: Stetted.

Tender asparagus bakes in a creamy sauce with a buttery topping, a springy side for a holiday spread.
Get the Recipe: Asparagus Casserole

Loaded Potato Casserole

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Loaded Potato Casserole. Photo credit: Food Fun and Faraway Places.

All the fixings of a loaded baked potato in one cheesy casserole that's easy to carry to a potluck.
Get the Recipe: Loaded Potato Casserole

Bacon Loaded Corn Casserole

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Bacon Loaded Corn Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Sweet corn, cornbread, and bacon bake into a creamy casserole that is a staple of any holiday potluck.
Get the Recipe: Bacon Loaded Corn Casserole

Sweet and Savory Southern Pineapple Casserole

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Sweet and Savory Southern Pineapple Casserole. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Sweet pineapple, sharp cheddar, and buttery crackers make the unusual Southern side everyone ends up loving.
Get the Recipe: Sweet and Savory Southern Pineapple Casserole

Crock Pot Stuffing

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Crock Pot Stuffing. Photo credit: Walking On Sunshine Recipes.

Slow cooker stuffing frees up the oven and still turns out moist and flavorful.
Get the Recipe: Crock Pot Stuffing

Sweet Potato Casserole with Tart Peaches

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Sweet Potato Casserole with Tart Peaches. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Juicy peaches add a tart, fruity twist to creamy sweet potatoes for a lighter holiday casserole.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole with Tart Peaches

The post 19 Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes the Whole Church Looked Forward To appeared first on Vintage Recipes.

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