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19 Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes the Whole Church Looked Forward To
By Stephanie Manley,3 days ago
The church Thanksgiving potluck was an event all its own, with long tables of casseroles, congealed salads, and sides that only showed up once a year. These nineteen dishes bring back the spread everybody looked forward to, from sweet potato bakes and cheesy greens to frog eye salad and a cheese ring.
Golden Corral Mashed Potatoes
Rich, buttery mashed potatoes with the buffet-style flavor every potluck line needs.
Get the Recipe: Golden Corral Mashed Potatoes
Copycat Ponderosa Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes get loaded with cheese and bacon for a side that tastes like a twice-baked potato.
Get the Recipe: Copycat Ponderosa Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese
A creamy, cheesy baked mac that tastes like the fast-food favorite and feeds a full table.
Get the Recipe: Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese
KFC Green Beans
Southern-style green beans simmered with smoky flavor, an easy side for a big holiday gathering.
Get the Recipe: KFC Green Beans
Classic Frog Eye Salad
Tiny pasta pearls, pineapple, and mandarin oranges in a sweet cream make a potluck salad kids and grandparents both love.
Get the Recipe: Classic Frog Eye Salad
Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad
A retro orange gelatin salad with cottage cheese and whipped topping that was a fixture on church tables.
Get the Recipe: Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad
Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce
Cauliflower baked in a creamy cheddar sauce turns a simple vegetable into a side worth fighting over.
Get the Recipe: Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce
Classic Homemade Pea Salad with Bacon
Peas, cheese, and crispy bacon in a creamy dressing make a cool, make-ahead potluck side.
Get the Recipe: Classic Homemade Pea Salad with Bacon
Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves
A Southern cheese ring with crunchy pecans and sweet strawberry preserves is a classic holiday gathering starter.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves
Company's Coming Sweet Potato Casserole
Creamy sweet potatoes under a sweet, crunchy topping, the dish that always makes the holiday table feel complete.
Get the Recipe: Company's Coming Sweet Potato Casserole
Maple Garlic Sweet Potato Casserole
Maple syrup and a hint of garlic give sweet potatoes a sweet-savory twist.
Get the Recipe: Maple Garlic Sweet Potato Casserole
Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Two Types of Potatoes
Thin slices of sweet and white potatoes layer in a creamy sauce for an easy, elegant holiday side.
Get the Recipe: Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Two Types of Potatoes
Crack Green Beans
Green beans wrapped in a sweet, savory bacon-and-brown-sugar glaze, the side that gets scraped clean at every potluck.
Get the Recipe: Crack Green Beans
Asparagus Casserole
Tender asparagus bakes in a creamy sauce with a buttery topping, a springy side for a holiday spread.
Get the Recipe: Asparagus Casserole
Loaded Potato Casserole
All the fixings of a loaded baked potato in one cheesy casserole that's easy to carry to a potluck.
Get the Recipe: Loaded Potato Casserole
Bacon Loaded Corn Casserole
Sweet corn, cornbread, and bacon bake into a creamy casserole that is a staple of any holiday potluck.
Get the Recipe: Bacon Loaded Corn Casserole
Sweet and Savory Southern Pineapple Casserole
Sweet pineapple, sharp cheddar, and buttery crackers make the unusual Southern side everyone ends up loving.
Get the Recipe: Sweet and Savory Southern Pineapple Casserole
Crock Pot Stuffing
Slow cooker stuffing frees up the oven and still turns out moist and flavorful.
Get the Recipe: Crock Pot Stuffing
Sweet Potato Casserole with Tart Peaches
Juicy peaches add a tart, fruity twist to creamy sweet potatoes for a lighter holiday casserole.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole with Tart Peaches
The post 19 Thanksgiving Potluck Dishes the Whole Church Looked Forward To appeared first on Vintage Recipes.