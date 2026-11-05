undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
19 Restaurant Copycats That Make Sunday Dinner Feel Special
By Stephanie Manley,3 days ago
Sunday dinner deserves a little something extra, and sometimes that means the restaurant favorite you would normally order out. These 19 recipes bring the menu home, with creamy Olive Garden pastas, Panda Express classics, crispy chicken, and a prime rib centerpiece worthy of the occasion. Set the table and let your kitchen play restaurant.
Grilled Prime Rib
The reverse-sear technique delivers a perfect crust and edge-to-edge doneness on this showpiece roast.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Prime Rib
Smoked Prime Rib on a Pellet Grill
A step-by-step smoking method makes a show-stopping prime rib for your Sunday table.
Get the Recipe: Smoked Prime Rib on a Pellet Grill
Olive Garden Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken tops creamy, cheesy Asiago tortelloni Alfredo in this Olive Garden favorite.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken
Olive Garden Baked Parmesan Shrimp
Creamy Parmesan pasta topped with tender shrimp, tomatoes, and buttery breadcrumbs is comfort food with restaurant flair.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Baked Parmesan Shrimp
Olive Garden Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara
Breaded chicken tenders, shrimp, and bacon top a creamy carbonara pasta.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara
Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi Fritta
Crispy cornstarch-battered shrimp in a creamy butter and wine sauce recreate an Olive Garden classic.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi Fritta
Olive Garden Parmesan Crusted Chicken Fritta
Golden Parmesan-crusted chicken sits over pasta in a creamy Asiago sauce with broccoli.
Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Parmesan Crusted Chicken Fritta
Johnny Carino's Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
A creamy blue cheese sauce coats chicken and penne in this Johnny Carino's favorite.
Get the Recipe: Johnny Carino's Chicken Penne Gorgonzola
Alonti Pecan Pesto Pasta
A rich pecan pesto makes this meatless pasta an impressive Sunday supper.
Get the Recipe: Alonti Pecan Pesto Pasta
Benihana Hibachi Chicken
Tender diced chicken and browned mushrooms are tossed in Benihana-style garlic butter.
Get the Recipe: Benihana Hibachi Chicken
Panda Express Honey Walnut Shrimp
Crispy shrimp in a sweet honey sauce with candied walnuts is an easy takeout favorite.
Get the Recipe: Panda Express Honey Walnut Shrimp
Perfect Panda Express Honey Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken in a sticky honey sesame sauce makes a perfect takeout-style dinner.
Get the Recipe: Perfect Panda Express Honey Sesame Chicken
Panda Express Kung Pao Chicken
Crispy chicken, crunchy peanuts, and fresh vegetables come together in a sweet and spicy sauce.
Get the Recipe: Panda Express Kung Pao Chicken
Panda Express Mushroom Chicken: Easy Homemade Takeout
Tender chicken and mushrooms in savory sauce turn takeout night into a homemade one.
Get the Recipe: Panda Express Mushroom Chicken: Easy Homemade Takeout
KFC Fried Chicken
This easy copycat delivers crispy, juicy fried chicken just like the bucket.
Get the Recipe: KFC Fried Chicken
Original Chili's Chicken Crispers Recipe
Crispy chicken strips in a light, crunchy batter come with a honey mustard sauce.
Get the Recipe: Original Chili's Chicken Crispers Recipe
CAVA Harissa Honey Chicken
Sweet and smoky harissa and honey flavor tender chicken in this bold CAVA copycat.
Get the Recipe: CAVA Harissa Honey Chicken
Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken
Tender, flavorful shredded chicken comes together in just 25 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken
Crispy Captain D's Batter-Dipped Fish
Crispy batter-dipped fish tastes just like the seafood restaurant favorite.
Get the Recipe: Crispy Captain D's Batter-Dipped Fish
The post 19 Restaurant Copycats That Make Sunday Dinner Feel Special appeared first on Vintage Recipes.