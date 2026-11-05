19 Restaurant Copycats That Make Sunday Dinner Feel Special

Sunday dinner deserves a little something extra, and sometimes that means the restaurant favorite you would normally order out. These 19 recipes bring the menu home, with creamy Olive Garden pastas, Panda Express classics, crispy chicken, and a prime rib centerpiece worthy of the occasion. Set the table and let your kitchen play restaurant.

Grilled Prime Rib

Grilled Prime Rib. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

The reverse-sear technique delivers a perfect crust and edge-to-edge doneness on this showpiece roast.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Prime Rib

Smoked Prime Rib on a Pellet Grill

Smoked Prime Rib on a Pellet Grill. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

A step-by-step smoking method makes a show-stopping prime rib for your Sunday table.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Prime Rib on a Pellet Grill

Olive Garden Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

Olive Garden Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Grilled chicken tops creamy, cheesy Asiago tortelloni Alfredo in this Olive Garden favorite.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

Olive Garden Baked Parmesan Shrimp

Olive Garden Baked Parmesan Shrimp. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy Parmesan pasta topped with tender shrimp, tomatoes, and buttery breadcrumbs is comfort food with restaurant flair.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Baked Parmesan Shrimp

Olive Garden Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

Olive Garden Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Breaded chicken tenders, shrimp, and bacon top a creamy carbonara pasta.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi Fritta

Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi Fritta. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy cornstarch-battered shrimp in a creamy butter and wine sauce recreate an Olive Garden classic.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi Fritta

Olive Garden Parmesan Crusted Chicken Fritta

Olive Garden Parmesan Crusted Chicken Fritta. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Golden Parmesan-crusted chicken sits over pasta in a creamy Asiago sauce with broccoli.

Get the Recipe: Olive Garden Parmesan Crusted Chicken Fritta

Johnny Carino's Chicken Penne Gorgonzola

Johnny Carino’s Chicken Penne Gorgonzola. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy blue cheese sauce coats chicken and penne in this Johnny Carino's favorite.

Get the Recipe: Johnny Carino's Chicken Penne Gorgonzola

Alonti Pecan Pesto Pasta

Alonti Pecan Pesto Pasta. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A rich pecan pesto makes this meatless pasta an impressive Sunday supper.

Get the Recipe: Alonti Pecan Pesto Pasta

Benihana Hibachi Chicken

Benihana Hibachi Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender diced chicken and browned mushrooms are tossed in Benihana-style garlic butter.

Get the Recipe: Benihana Hibachi Chicken

Panda Express Honey Walnut Shrimp

Panda Express Honey Walnut Shrimp. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy shrimp in a sweet honey sauce with candied walnuts is an easy takeout favorite.

Get the Recipe: Panda Express Honey Walnut Shrimp

Perfect Panda Express Honey Sesame Chicken

Perfect Panda Express Honey Sesame Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy chicken in a sticky honey sesame sauce makes a perfect takeout-style dinner.

Get the Recipe: Perfect Panda Express Honey Sesame Chicken

Panda Express Kung Pao Chicken

Panda Express Kung Pao Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy chicken, crunchy peanuts, and fresh vegetables come together in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Get the Recipe: Panda Express Kung Pao Chicken

Panda Express Mushroom Chicken: Easy Homemade Takeout

Panda Express Mushroom Chicken: Easy Homemade Takeout. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender chicken and mushrooms in savory sauce turn takeout night into a homemade one.

Get the Recipe: Panda Express Mushroom Chicken: Easy Homemade Takeout

KFC Fried Chicken

KFC Fried Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

This easy copycat delivers crispy, juicy fried chicken just like the bucket.

Get the Recipe: KFC Fried Chicken

Original Chili's Chicken Crispers Recipe

Original Chili’s Chicken Crispers Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy chicken strips in a light, crunchy batter come with a honey mustard sauce.

Get the Recipe: Original Chili's Chicken Crispers Recipe

CAVA Harissa Honey Chicken

CAVA Harissa Honey Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Sweet and smoky harissa and honey flavor tender chicken in this bold CAVA copycat.

Get the Recipe: CAVA Harissa Honey Chicken

Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken

Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender, flavorful shredded chicken comes together in just 25 minutes.

Get the Recipe: Cafe Rio Shredded Chicken

Crispy Captain D's Batter-Dipped Fish

Crispy Captain D’s Batter-Dipped Fish. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Crispy batter-dipped fish tastes just like the seafood restaurant favorite.

Get the Recipe: Crispy Captain D's Batter-Dipped Fish

The post 19 Restaurant Copycats That Make Sunday Dinner Feel Special appeared first on Vintage Recipes.