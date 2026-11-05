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21 Southern Casseroles You Can Put Together in an Hour
By Stephanie Manley,2 days ago
Southern cooks have always known how to turn pantry staples into dinner in a hurry. These 21 casseroles lean on squash, cornbread, ground beef, and cheese for bakes that go from counter to oven in about an hour. Pull out a 9x13 dish and get dinner on the table.
Yellow Squash Casserole
Buttery yellow squash gets a crispy breadcrumb topping in this restaurant-style Southern side.
Get the Recipe: Yellow Squash Casserole
Boston Market Squash Casserole
Tender zucchini and yellow squash bake in a creamy, cheesy sauce.
Get the Recipe: Boston Market Squash Casserole
Luby's Cafeteria Squash Casserole
Yellow squash, zucchini, and carrots get a buttery topping in this cafeteria classic.
Get the Recipe: Luby's Cafeteria Squash Casserole
Cheesy Zucchini Casserole
This easy cheesy zucchini casserole is a family-favorite side dish.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Zucchini Casserole
Creamy Pasta with Squash Casserole
Lemon pasta and summer squash make a light, zesty, bright bake.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Pasta with Squash Casserole
Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe
Shrimp, rice, vegetables, and sharp cheddar make an easy Southern comfort dish.
Get the Recipe: Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe
Mexican Cornbread Casserole
This south-of-the-border cornbread casserole is a filling meal.
Get the Recipe: Mexican Cornbread Casserole
Chili Relleno Casserole
Bisquick, green chilies, and two cheeses make an easy casserole with chili relleno flavor.
Get the Recipe: Chili Relleno Casserole
Easy Taco Casserole
All the flavors of tacos bake into a make-ahead casserole.
Get the Recipe: Easy Taco Casserole
Cool Ranch Turkey Taco Casserole
Ground turkey, Doritos, vegetables, and Greek yogurt make a fun, flavorful bake.
Get the Recipe: Cool Ranch Turkey Taco Casserole
Ultimate Dorito Casserole
Layers of seasoned beef, crunchy Doritos, and melted cheese make a loaded dinner.
Get the Recipe: Ultimate Dorito Casserole
Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe
Pasta, beef, and two cheeses make the ultimate cheeseburger casserole.
Get the Recipe: Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe
Hamburger Corn Casserole
Loaded with flavor, this hamburger and corn casserole is perfect for busy weeknights.
Get the Recipe: Hamburger Corn Casserole
Hamburger Green Bean Casserole Recipe
Ground beef, green beans, mushroom soup, and crispy onions make a hearty bake.
Get the Recipe: Hamburger Green Bean Casserole Recipe
Cheese-Stuffed Hot Dog Green Bean Casserole
Green beans, cheese, and bacon make this budget-friendly hot dog casserole a hit.
Get the Recipe: Cheese-Stuffed Hot Dog Green Bean Casserole
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Casserole
Ground beef and potatoes make a hearty, cheesy comfort dish.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Casserole
Chicken Tater Tot Casserole
Crunchy bacon and ranch chicken come together under crispy tots.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Tater Tot Casserole
Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole
This creamy tuna noodle casserole with cheese is the perfect weeknight meal.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Egg noodles, diced ham, and peas bake into a classic comfort casserole.
Get the Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
Ham and Broccoli Casserole Au Gratin
Ham and broccoli in a cheesy au gratin sauce make an easy low-carb dinner.
Get the Recipe: Ham and Broccoli Casserole Au Gratin
Black Bean & Squash Vegetarian Enchiladas
A healthy and hearty vegetarian enchilada dish stuffed with black beans and squash.
Get the Recipe: Black Bean & Squash Vegetarian Enchiladas
The post 21 Southern Casseroles You Can Put Together in an Hour appeared first on Vintage Recipes.