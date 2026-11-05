21 Southern Casseroles You Can Put Together in an Hour

Southern cooks have always known how to turn pantry staples into dinner in a hurry. These 21 casseroles lean on squash, cornbread, ground beef, and cheese for bakes that go from counter to oven in about an hour. Pull out a 9x13 dish and get dinner on the table.

Yellow Squash Casserole

Yellow Squash Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Buttery yellow squash gets a crispy breadcrumb topping in this restaurant-style Southern side.

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Boston Market Squash Casserole

Boston Market Squash Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender zucchini and yellow squash bake in a creamy, cheesy sauce.

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Luby's Cafeteria Squash Casserole

Luby’s Cafeteria Squash Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Yellow squash, zucchini, and carrots get a buttery topping in this cafeteria classic.

Get the Recipe: Luby's Cafeteria Squash Casserole

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole. Photo credit: Made in a Pinch.

This easy cheesy zucchini casserole is a family-favorite side dish.

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Creamy Pasta with Squash Casserole

Creamy Pasta with Squash Casserole. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Lemon pasta and summer squash make a light, zesty, bright bake.

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Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe

Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Shrimp, rice, vegetables, and sharp cheddar make an easy Southern comfort dish.

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Mexican Cornbread Casserole

Mexican Cornbread Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

This south-of-the-border cornbread casserole is a filling meal.

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Chili Relleno Casserole

Chili Relleno Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Bisquick, green chilies, and two cheeses make an easy casserole with chili relleno flavor.

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Easy Taco Casserole

Easy Taco Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

All the flavors of tacos bake into a make-ahead casserole.

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Cool Ranch Turkey Taco Casserole

Cool Ranch Turkey Taco Casserole. Photo credit: xoxoBella.

Ground turkey, Doritos, vegetables, and Greek yogurt make a fun, flavorful bake.

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Ultimate Dorito Casserole

Ultimate Dorito Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Layers of seasoned beef, crunchy Doritos, and melted cheese make a loaded dinner.

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Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe

Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Pasta, beef, and two cheeses make the ultimate cheeseburger casserole.

Get the Recipe: Grandma's Famous Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe

Hamburger Corn Casserole

Hamburger Corn Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Loaded with flavor, this hamburger and corn casserole is perfect for busy weeknights.

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Hamburger Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Hamburger Green Bean Casserole Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Ground beef, green beans, mushroom soup, and crispy onions make a hearty bake.

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Cheese-Stuffed Hot Dog Green Bean Casserole

Cheese-Stuffed Hot Dog Green Bean Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Green beans, cheese, and bacon make this budget-friendly hot dog casserole a hit.

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Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Casserole

Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Casserole. Photo credit: Mom Foodie.

Ground beef and potatoes make a hearty, cheesy comfort dish.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Casserole

Chicken Tater Tot Casserole

Chicken Tater Tot Casserole. Photo credit: Baking Beauty.

Crunchy bacon and ranch chicken come together under crispy tots.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Tater Tot Casserole

Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

This creamy tuna noodle casserole with cheese is the perfect weeknight meal.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Ham and Noodle Casserole. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Egg noodles, diced ham, and peas bake into a classic comfort casserole.

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Ham and Broccoli Casserole Au Gratin

Ham and Broccoli Casserole Au Gratin. Photo credit: Kalyns Kitchen.

Ham and broccoli in a cheesy au gratin sauce make an easy low-carb dinner.

Get the Recipe: Ham and Broccoli Casserole Au Gratin

Black Bean & Squash Vegetarian Enchiladas

Black Bean & Squash Vegetarian Enchiladas. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

A healthy and hearty vegetarian enchilada dish stuffed with black beans and squash.

Get the Recipe: Black Bean & Squash Vegetarian Enchiladas

The post 21 Southern Casseroles You Can Put Together in an Hour appeared first on Vintage Recipes.