25 Church Cookbook Stews and Soups That Simmer All Afternoon

Church supper tables always had a big pot simmering in the corner, ready to feed whoever came through the door. These 25 recipes bring that same spirit with potato soups, chilis, beef and barley, and creamy classics that taste better after an afternoon on the stove. Pick a pot and let it do the work.

Beef Barley Soup

Beef Barley Soup. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Affordable ingredients simmered long enough turn tender and tasty in this classic.

Get the Recipe: Beef Barley Soup

Beef Noodle Soup with Prime Rib

Beef Noodle Soup with Prime Rib. Photo credit: Or Whatever You Do.

Leftover prime rib elevates a traditional beef noodle soup.

Get the Recipe: Beef Noodle Soup with Prime Rib

Cabbage Soup with Hamburger (Easy One-Pot Dinner)

Cabbage Soup with Hamburger (Easy One-Pot Dinner). Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Ground beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage make a hearty one-pot dinner.

Get the Recipe: Cabbage Soup with Hamburger (Easy One-Pot Dinner)

Cabbage Sausage Soup

Cabbage Sausage Soup. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Cabbage and sausage simmer together into a delicious, hearty meal.

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Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili. Photo credit: Running To The Kitchen.

Leftover brisket makes this chili comforting and hearty.

Get the Recipe: Brisket Chili

Bison Chili

Bison Chili. Photo credit: Stetted.

Wonderfully spiced bison makes a flavorful, leaner take on traditional chili.

Get the Recipe: Bison Chili

Butternut Squash Chili

Butternut Squash Chili. Photo credit: Stetted.

Hearty butternut squash makes a satisfying vegetarian chili.

Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash Chili

Panera Turkey Chili Recipe

Panera Turkey Chili Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Beans, vegetables, and warm spices make this hearty turkey chili a lighter option.

Get the Recipe: Panera Turkey Chili Recipe

Bold Green Chili Chicken Soup Recipe

Bold Green Chili Chicken Soup Recipe. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Juicy chicken and green salsa make this bold, warming soup.

Get the Recipe: Bold Green Chili Chicken Soup Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Soup

Buffalo Chicken Soup. Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

This easy buffalo chicken soup is perfect for game day or a cold winter lunch.

Get the Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Soup

Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup

Chili’s Chicken Enchilada Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich, chunky soup with tender chicken and enchilada flavors recreates a restaurant favorite.

Get the Recipe: Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup

Chili's Southwest Chicken Soup

Chili’s Southwest Chicken Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Chipotle peppers and hominy give this protein-packed soup big Southwest flavor.

Get the Recipe: Chili's Southwest Chicken Soup

El Torito Chicken Tortilla Soup

El Torito Chicken Tortilla Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Loaded with vegetables and Mexican flavors, this chicken tortilla soup is hearty and satisfying.

Get the Recipe: El Torito Chicken Tortilla Soup

Copycat Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe

Copycat Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy, rich, and loaded with chicken and gnocchi, this copycat is irresistible.

Get the Recipe: Copycat Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe

Black Angus Potato Soup

Black Angus Potato Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Steakhouse comfort food in a bowl, this baked potato soup starts with already-baked potatoes.

Get the Recipe: Black Angus Potato Soup

Chilis Baked Potato Soup

Chilis Baked Potato Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A creamy base loaded with bacon, cheese, and green onions makes this potato soup pure comfort.

Get the Recipe: Chilis Baked Potato Soup

Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup

Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy, bacon-packed potato soup is perfect for cold days.

Get the Recipe: Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup

Houlihan's Baked Potato Soup

Houlihan’s Baked Potato Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Instant potato flakes give this rich, creamy soup its perfect texture.

Get the Recipe: Houlihan's Baked Potato Soup

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich, creamy broccoli cheddar soup tastes just like the bakery-café favorite.

Get the Recipe: Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe

Panera Black Bean Soup Recipe

Panera Black Bean Soup Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Wholesome ingredients make this vegetarian black bean soup filling and comforting.

Get the Recipe: Panera Black Bean Soup Recipe

Panera Tomato Soup

Panera Tomato Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy tomato soup tastes just like the café version.

Get the Recipe: Panera Tomato Soup

Outback Steakhouse Walkabout Soup

Outback Steakhouse Walkabout Soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy onion soup brings back a hearty, filling discontinued favorite.

Get the Recipe: Outback Steakhouse Walkabout Soup

Classic French Onion Soup Gratinée

Classic French Onion Soup Gratinée. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich, flavorful onion soup topped with melted cheese is great for lunch or dinner.

Get the Recipe: Classic French Onion Soup Gratinée

La Madeleine Red Pepper soup

La Madeleine Red Pepper soup. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Roasted red pepper flavor makes this café-style soup easy to enjoy at home.

Get the Recipe: La Madeleine Red Pepper soup

Longhorn Steakhouse Mushroom Bisque

Longhorn Steakhouse Mushroom Bisque. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Two kinds of mushrooms and a touch of truffle oil make this bisque rich and decadent.

Get the Recipe: Longhorn Steakhouse Mushroom Bisque

The post 25 Church Cookbook Stews and Soups That Simmer All Afternoon appeared first on Vintage Recipes.