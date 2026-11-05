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25 Church Cookbook Stews and Soups That Simmer All Afternoon
By Stephanie Manley,2 days ago
Church supper tables always had a big pot simmering in the corner, ready to feed whoever came through the door. These 25 recipes bring that same spirit with potato soups, chilis, beef and barley, and creamy classics that taste better after an afternoon on the stove. Pick a pot and let it do the work.
Beef Barley Soup
Affordable ingredients simmered long enough turn tender and tasty in this classic.
Get the Recipe: Beef Barley Soup
Beef Noodle Soup with Prime Rib
Leftover prime rib elevates a traditional beef noodle soup.
Get the Recipe: Beef Noodle Soup with Prime Rib
Cabbage Soup with Hamburger (Easy One-Pot Dinner)
Ground beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage make a hearty one-pot dinner.
Get the Recipe: Cabbage Soup with Hamburger (Easy One-Pot Dinner)
Cabbage Sausage Soup
Cabbage and sausage simmer together into a delicious, hearty meal.
Get the Recipe: Cabbage Sausage Soup
Brisket Chili
Leftover brisket makes this chili comforting and hearty.
Get the Recipe: Brisket Chili
Bison Chili
Wonderfully spiced bison makes a flavorful, leaner take on traditional chili.
Get the Recipe: Bison Chili
Butternut Squash Chili
Hearty butternut squash makes a satisfying vegetarian chili.
Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash Chili
Panera Turkey Chili Recipe
Beans, vegetables, and warm spices make this hearty turkey chili a lighter option.
Get the Recipe: Panera Turkey Chili Recipe
Bold Green Chili Chicken Soup Recipe
Juicy chicken and green salsa make this bold, warming soup.
Get the Recipe: Bold Green Chili Chicken Soup Recipe
Buffalo Chicken Soup
This easy buffalo chicken soup is perfect for game day or a cold winter lunch.
Get the Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Soup
Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup
Rich, chunky soup with tender chicken and enchilada flavors recreates a restaurant favorite.
Get the Recipe: Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup
Chili's Southwest Chicken Soup
Chipotle peppers and hominy give this protein-packed soup big Southwest flavor.
Get the Recipe: Chili's Southwest Chicken Soup
El Torito Chicken Tortilla Soup
Loaded with vegetables and Mexican flavors, this chicken tortilla soup is hearty and satisfying.
Get the Recipe: El Torito Chicken Tortilla Soup
Copycat Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe
Creamy, rich, and loaded with chicken and gnocchi, this copycat is irresistible.
Get the Recipe: Copycat Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe
Black Angus Potato Soup
Steakhouse comfort food in a bowl, this baked potato soup starts with already-baked potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Black Angus Potato Soup
Chilis Baked Potato Soup
A creamy base loaded with bacon, cheese, and green onions makes this potato soup pure comfort.
Get the Recipe: Chilis Baked Potato Soup
Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup
Creamy, bacon-packed potato soup is perfect for cold days.
Get the Recipe: Hard Rock Cafe Loaded Potato Soup
Houlihan's Baked Potato Soup
Instant potato flakes give this rich, creamy soup its perfect texture.
Get the Recipe: Houlihan's Baked Potato Soup
Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe
Rich, creamy broccoli cheddar soup tastes just like the bakery-café favorite.
Get the Recipe: Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe
Panera Black Bean Soup Recipe
Wholesome ingredients make this vegetarian black bean soup filling and comforting.
Get the Recipe: Panera Black Bean Soup Recipe
Panera Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato soup tastes just like the café version.
Get the Recipe: Panera Tomato Soup
Outback Steakhouse Walkabout Soup
Creamy onion soup brings back a hearty, filling discontinued favorite.
Get the Recipe: Outback Steakhouse Walkabout Soup
Classic French Onion Soup Gratinée
Rich, flavorful onion soup topped with melted cheese is great for lunch or dinner.
Get the Recipe: Classic French Onion Soup Gratinée
La Madeleine Red Pepper soup
Roasted red pepper flavor makes this café-style soup easy to enjoy at home.
Get the Recipe: La Madeleine Red Pepper soup
Longhorn Steakhouse Mushroom Bisque
Two kinds of mushrooms and a touch of truffle oil make this bisque rich and decadent.
Get the Recipe: Longhorn Steakhouse Mushroom Bisque
The post 25 Church Cookbook Stews and Soups That Simmer All Afternoon appeared first on Vintage Recipes.