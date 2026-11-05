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21 Chicken and Rice Casseroles That Fill Everyone Up
By Stephanie Manley,2 days ago
When the whole family is hungry, a bubbling chicken casserole answers the call. These 21 recipes go beyond chicken and rice to include creamy tetrazzini, cheesy divan, Tex-Mex bakes, and golden pot pies that stretch simple ingredients into a satisfying dinner. Pick one tonight and dinner is handled.
Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole
Tender chicken and rice bake together into a hearty, family-favorite meal.
Get the Recipe: Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole
Broccoli Cheese Rice & Chicken Casserole
Creamy, cheesy broccoli, rice, and chicken make a comforting one-dish dinner.
Get the Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Rice & Chicken Casserole
Lemon Chicken & Rice Casserole
Bright lemon and chicken flavor this hearty, comforting rice casserole.
Get the Recipe: Lemon Chicken & Rice Casserole
One-Pan Mexican Chicken Casserole
Chicken, rice, and salsa cook together in an easy one-pan Mexican-style dinner.
Get the Recipe: One-Pan Mexican Chicken Casserole
Broccoli Rice and Cheese Casserole
This quick-fix broccoli cheese rice casserole pairs perfectly with any protein.
Get the Recipe: Broccoli Rice and Cheese Casserole
One-Dish Baked Pork Chops and Rice Casserole
Pork chops bake with rice and creamy tomato soup for ultimate comfort.
Get the Recipe: One-Dish Baked Pork Chops and Rice Casserole
Chicken Divan
Tender chicken and broccoli in a creamy sauce make this old-fashioned casserole a classic.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Divan
Chicken Noodle Casserole
Tender chicken and egg noodles bake in a creamy sauce for the perfect chicken noodle casserole.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Noodle Casserole
Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini
Cream of mushroom soup makes this creamy chicken and noodle bake easy to pull together.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini
Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Cheese and bacon make this chicken spaghetti casserole an easy, delicious meal.
Get the Recipe: Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Cracker Barrel Chicken Casserole
Creamy chicken filling gets a homemade cornbread topping in this classic comfort food.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Chicken Casserole
King Ranch Casserole
Chicken, corn tortillas, and cheese layer into a classic Tex-Mex casserole.
Get the Recipe: King Ranch Casserole
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken rolled in tortillas under a creamy sour cream sauce is a Tex-Mex classic.
Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
(The Unfortunately Named) Crack Chicken Casserole
Juicy, filling, and surprisingly addictive, this chicken casserole disappears fast.
Get the Recipe: (The Unfortunately Named) Crack Chicken Casserole
Cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole with Ham
Layers of chicken, ham, and cheese in a creamy sauce bring cordon bleu to the casserole dish.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole with Ham
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole with Cream Cheese
Creamy, cheesy, and topped with a crunchy crust, this casserole lives up to its name.
Get the Recipe: Million Dollar Chicken Casserole with Cream Cheese
Pecan Chicken Casserole with Cheesy Crumble
A creamy chicken casserole gets a crispy pecan and cheese topping.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Chicken Casserole with Cheesy Crumble
Creamy Chicken and Biscuit Casserole (Easy One-Skillet Dinner)
Tender chicken in a creamy, savory skillet dinner is baked under golden biscuits.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Biscuit Casserole (Easy One-Skillet Dinner)
Baked Tarragon Chicken Popover Casserole
Tender chicken wrapped in herb-infused popover is topped with creamy mushroom sauce.
Get the Recipe: Baked Tarragon Chicken Popover Casserole
Easy Chicken Pot Pie with Frozen Vegetables
Tender chicken, vegetables, and rich gravy under a golden crust make classic comfort food easy.
Get the Recipe: Easy Chicken Pot Pie with Frozen Vegetables
KFC Chicken Pot Pie
A golden, flaky crust covers a creamy chicken filling in this homemade copycat.
Get the Recipe: KFC Chicken Pot Pie
The post 21 Chicken and Rice Casseroles That Fill Everyone Up appeared first on Vintage Recipes.