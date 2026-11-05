21 Chicken and Rice Casseroles That Fill Everyone Up

When the whole family is hungry, a bubbling chicken casserole answers the call. These 21 recipes go beyond chicken and rice to include creamy tetrazzini, cheesy divan, Tex-Mex bakes, and golden pot pies that stretch simple ingredients into a satisfying dinner. Pick one tonight and dinner is handled.

Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole

Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender chicken and rice bake together into a hearty, family-favorite meal.

Get the Recipe: Classic Chicken and Rice Casserole

Broccoli Cheese Rice & Chicken Casserole

Broccoli Cheese Rice & Chicken Casserole. Photo credit: Food Hussy.

Creamy, cheesy broccoli, rice, and chicken make a comforting one-dish dinner.

Get the Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Rice & Chicken Casserole

Lemon Chicken & Rice Casserole

Lemon Chicken & Rice Casserole. Photo credit: The Creative Bite.

Bright lemon and chicken flavor this hearty, comforting rice casserole.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Chicken & Rice Casserole

One-Pan Mexican Chicken Casserole

One-Pan Mexican Chicken Casserole. Photo credit: Trop Rockin.

Chicken, rice, and salsa cook together in an easy one-pan Mexican-style dinner.

Get the Recipe: One-Pan Mexican Chicken Casserole

Broccoli Rice and Cheese Casserole

Broccoli Rice and Cheese Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

This quick-fix broccoli cheese rice casserole pairs perfectly with any protein.

Get the Recipe: Broccoli Rice and Cheese Casserole

One-Dish Baked Pork Chops and Rice Casserole

One-Dish Baked Pork Chops and Rice Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Pork chops bake with rice and creamy tomato soup for ultimate comfort.

Get the Recipe: One-Dish Baked Pork Chops and Rice Casserole

Chicken Divan

Chicken Divan. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tender chicken and broccoli in a creamy sauce make this old-fashioned casserole a classic.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Divan

Chicken Noodle Casserole

Chicken Noodle Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender chicken and egg noodles bake in a creamy sauce for the perfect chicken noodle casserole.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Noodle Casserole

Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini

Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Cream of mushroom soup makes this creamy chicken and noodle bake easy to pull together.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Chicken Tetrazzini

Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Cheese and bacon make this chicken spaghetti casserole an easy, delicious meal.

Get the Recipe: Bacon-Infused Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Cracker Barrel Chicken Casserole

Cracker Barrel Chicken Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy chicken filling gets a homemade cornbread topping in this classic comfort food.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Chicken Casserole

King Ranch Casserole

King Ranch Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Chicken, corn tortillas, and cheese layer into a classic Tex-Mex casserole.

Get the Recipe: King Ranch Casserole

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Chicken rolled in tortillas under a creamy sour cream sauce is a Tex-Mex classic.

Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

(The Unfortunately Named) Crack Chicken Casserole

(The Unfortunately Named) Crack Chicken Casserole. Photo credit: The Kitchen Magpie.

Juicy, filling, and surprisingly addictive, this chicken casserole disappears fast.

Get the Recipe: (The Unfortunately Named) Crack Chicken Casserole

Cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole with Ham

Cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole with Ham. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Layers of chicken, ham, and cheese in a creamy sauce bring cordon bleu to the casserole dish.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole with Ham

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole with Cream Cheese

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole with Cream Cheese. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

Creamy, cheesy, and topped with a crunchy crust, this casserole lives up to its name.

Get the Recipe: Million Dollar Chicken Casserole with Cream Cheese

Pecan Chicken Casserole with Cheesy Crumble

Pecan Chicken Casserole with Cheesy Crumble. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

A creamy chicken casserole gets a crispy pecan and cheese topping.

Get the Recipe: Pecan Chicken Casserole with Cheesy Crumble

Creamy Chicken and Biscuit Casserole (Easy One-Skillet Dinner)

Creamy Chicken and Biscuit Casserole (Easy One-Skillet Dinner). Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Tender chicken in a creamy, savory skillet dinner is baked under golden biscuits.

Get the Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Biscuit Casserole (Easy One-Skillet Dinner)

Baked Tarragon Chicken Popover Casserole

Baked Tarragon Chicken Popover Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender chicken wrapped in herb-infused popover is topped with creamy mushroom sauce.

Get the Recipe: Baked Tarragon Chicken Popover Casserole

Easy Chicken Pot Pie with Frozen Vegetables

Easy Chicken Pot Pie with Frozen Vegetables. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender chicken, vegetables, and rich gravy under a golden crust make classic comfort food easy.

Get the Recipe: Easy Chicken Pot Pie with Frozen Vegetables

KFC Chicken Pot Pie

KFC Chicken Pot Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A golden, flaky crust covers a creamy chicken filling in this homemade copycat.

Get the Recipe: KFC Chicken Pot Pie

The post 21 Chicken and Rice Casseroles That Fill Everyone Up appeared first on Vintage Recipes.