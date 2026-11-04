25 Retro Casseroles Families Still Make Every Week

Some dinners never go out of style, and the casserole dish is proof. These 25 retro favorites include tater tot bakes, cheesy potato casseroles, comforting pasta dishes, and creamy chicken recipes that families still reach for week after week. Grab a baking dish and see which one earns a spot in your rotation.

Sloppy Joe Tater Tot Casserole

Sloppy Joe Tater Tot Casserole. Photo credit: A One Pot Wonder.

Sloppy joe filling gets a crispy tater tot topping in this kid-friendly weeknight bake.

Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joe Tater Tot Casserole

Ultimate Tater Tot Casserole

Ultimate Tater Tot Casserole. Photo credit: The Cookin' Chicks.

Crispy tater tots crown a creamy filling of ground beef, corn, and cheddar cheese.

Get the Recipe: Ultimate Tater Tot Casserole

Loaded Tater Tot Chicken Casserole

Loaded Tater Tot Chicken Casserole. Photo credit: The Cookin' Chicks.

Chicken, melted cheese, and golden tater tots come together in a simple, comforting dinner.

Get the Recipe: Loaded Tater Tot Chicken Casserole

Pulled Pork Tater Tot Casserole

Pulled Pork Tater Tot Casserole. Photo credit: The Soccer Mom Blog.

Tangy BBQ pulled pork, melty cheese, and crispy tots make an easy, crowd-pleasing dinner.

Get the Recipe: Pulled Pork Tater Tot Casserole

Double Potato Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole

Double Potato Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Ground beef, hash browns, and tater tots pile into a hearty meal for meat-and-potato lovers.

Get the Recipe: Double Potato Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole

Taco Casserole

Taco Casserole. Photo credit: Get Inspired Everyday.

This easy taco casserole answers the what's-for-dinner question on busy weeknights.

Get the Recipe: Taco Casserole

Crunchy Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole

Crunchy Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Shredded potatoes, sharp cheddar, and a cornflake topping make this potluck favorite easy to assemble.

Get the Recipe: Crunchy Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole

Ham and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Ham and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Ham, hash browns, cheese, and vegetables make a hearty bake that works for any meal of the day.

Get the Recipe: Ham and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Cracker Barrel Ham and Egg Casserole

Cracker Barrel Ham and Egg Casserole. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Assemble this ham, egg, and cheese casserole the night before for an easy morning.

Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Ham and Egg Casserole

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Sausage Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

This old-fashioned sausage casserole is perfect for feeding a crowd at breakfast or brunch.

Get the Recipe: Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Classic Baked Ziti

Classic Baked Ziti. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Ricotta and three cheeses make this saucy, bubbling baked ziti completely satisfying.

Get the Recipe: Classic Baked Ziti

The Best Cheesy Baked Spaghetti Casserole with Meat Sauce

The Best Cheesy Baked Spaghetti Casserole with Meat Sauce. Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

Layers of meat sauce, pasta, and gooey cheese bake into the ultimate comfort-food casserole.

Get the Recipe: The Best Cheesy Baked Spaghetti Casserole with Meat Sauce

Horn and Hardart Mac and Cheese

Horn and Hardart Mac and Cheese. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Sharp cheddar sauce with tomatoes bakes until bubbly in this vintage automat favorite.

Get the Recipe: Horn and Hardart Mac and Cheese

Crockpot Chicken Spaghetti

Crockpot Chicken Spaghetti. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rotel tomatoes make this slow cooker chicken spaghetti creamy, cheesy, and full of flavor.

Get the Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Spaghetti

Creamy White Chicken Lasagna with Asparagus and Wine Sauce

Creamy White Chicken Lasagna with Asparagus and Wine Sauce. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Layers of chicken, roasted asparagus, and creamy white wine sauce turn lasagna into an elegant dinner.

Get the Recipe: Creamy White Chicken Lasagna with Asparagus and Wine Sauce

Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas

Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Prep these creamy turkey enchiladas ahead of time, then bake them for a crowd-pleasing dinner.

Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas

Chicken Poppyseed Casserole with Buttery Topping

Chicken Poppyseed Casserole with Buttery Topping. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

Cooked chicken in a creamy sour cream sauce gets a buttery cracker topping in this retro favorite.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Poppyseed Casserole with Buttery Topping

Cheesy Chicken and French Onion Soup Casserole

Cheesy Chicken and French Onion Soup Casserole. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

French onion flavors and melted cheese make this savory chicken bake perfect for family dinners.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Chicken and French Onion Soup Casserole

Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe

Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Shrimp, rice, vegetables, and sharp cheddar bake into a creamy Southern comfort dish.

Get the Recipe: Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe

Cheesy Honey Ham Scalloped Potatoes

Cheesy Honey Ham Scalloped Potatoes. Photo credit: Delicious Spoon.

Thin-sliced potatoes and ham bake in a creamy sauce under a layer of melted Gruyère.

Get the Recipe: Cheesy Honey Ham Scalloped Potatoes

The Ultimate Southern Green Bean Casserole - Easy Recipe

The Ultimate Southern Green Bean Casserole - Easy Recipe. Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

Tender green beans in a creamy mushroom sauce make this Southern casserole a classic comfort-food side.

Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Southern Green Bean Casserole - Easy Recipe

Mixed Vegetable Casserole

Mixed Vegetable Casserole. Photo credit: Craving Something Healthy.

Mornay sauce turns a simple mix of vegetables into a side dish everyone looks forward to.

Get the Recipe: Mixed Vegetable Casserole

The Best Southern Pineapple Casserole (Easy Recipe)

The Best Southern Pineapple Casserole (Easy Recipe). Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

Sweet pineapple meets savory cheese in this classic Southern potluck casserole.

Get the Recipe: The Best Southern Pineapple Casserole (Easy Recipe)

Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce

Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Tender cauliflower florets are smothered in a rich cheddar sauce for the ultimate comfort side.

Get the Recipe: Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce

Twice-Baked Cauliflower

Twice-Baked Cauliflower. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

This cheesy twice-baked cauliflower casserole is a satisfying low-carb side dish for dinner.

Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked Cauliflower

The post 25 Retro Casseroles Families Still Make Every Week appeared first on Vintage Recipes.