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25 Retro Casseroles Families Still Make Every Week
By Stephanie Manley,3 days ago
Some dinners never go out of style, and the casserole dish is proof. These 25 retro favorites include tater tot bakes, cheesy potato casseroles, comforting pasta dishes, and creamy chicken recipes that families still reach for week after week. Grab a baking dish and see which one earns a spot in your rotation.
Sloppy Joe Tater Tot Casserole
Sloppy joe filling gets a crispy tater tot topping in this kid-friendly weeknight bake.
Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joe Tater Tot Casserole
Ultimate Tater Tot Casserole
Crispy tater tots crown a creamy filling of ground beef, corn, and cheddar cheese.
Get the Recipe: Ultimate Tater Tot Casserole
Loaded Tater Tot Chicken Casserole
Chicken, melted cheese, and golden tater tots come together in a simple, comforting dinner.
Get the Recipe: Loaded Tater Tot Chicken Casserole
Pulled Pork Tater Tot Casserole
Tangy BBQ pulled pork, melty cheese, and crispy tots make an easy, crowd-pleasing dinner.
Get the Recipe: Pulled Pork Tater Tot Casserole
Double Potato Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole
Ground beef, hash browns, and tater tots pile into a hearty meal for meat-and-potato lovers.
Get the Recipe: Double Potato Hamburger Hashbrown Casserole
Taco Casserole
This easy taco casserole answers the what's-for-dinner question on busy weeknights.
Get the Recipe: Taco Casserole
Crunchy Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole
Shredded potatoes, sharp cheddar, and a cornflake topping make this potluck favorite easy to assemble.
Get the Recipe: Crunchy Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole
Ham and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Ham, hash browns, cheese, and vegetables make a hearty bake that works for any meal of the day.
Get the Recipe: Ham and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Cracker Barrel Ham and Egg Casserole
Assemble this ham, egg, and cheese casserole the night before for an easy morning.
Get the Recipe: Cracker Barrel Ham and Egg Casserole
Sausage Breakfast Casserole
This old-fashioned sausage casserole is perfect for feeding a crowd at breakfast or brunch.
Get the Recipe: Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Classic Baked Ziti
Ricotta and three cheeses make this saucy, bubbling baked ziti completely satisfying.
Get the Recipe: Classic Baked Ziti
The Best Cheesy Baked Spaghetti Casserole with Meat Sauce
Layers of meat sauce, pasta, and gooey cheese bake into the ultimate comfort-food casserole.
Get the Recipe: The Best Cheesy Baked Spaghetti Casserole with Meat Sauce
Horn and Hardart Mac and Cheese
Sharp cheddar sauce with tomatoes bakes until bubbly in this vintage automat favorite.
Get the Recipe: Horn and Hardart Mac and Cheese
Crockpot Chicken Spaghetti
Rotel tomatoes make this slow cooker chicken spaghetti creamy, cheesy, and full of flavor.
Get the Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Spaghetti
Creamy White Chicken Lasagna with Asparagus and Wine Sauce
Layers of chicken, roasted asparagus, and creamy white wine sauce turn lasagna into an elegant dinner.
Get the Recipe: Creamy White Chicken Lasagna with Asparagus and Wine Sauce
Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas
Prep these creamy turkey enchiladas ahead of time, then bake them for a crowd-pleasing dinner.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Creamy Turkey Enchiladas
Chicken Poppyseed Casserole with Buttery Topping
Cooked chicken in a creamy sour cream sauce gets a buttery cracker topping in this retro favorite.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Poppyseed Casserole with Buttery Topping
Cheesy Chicken and French Onion Soup Casserole
French onion flavors and melted cheese make this savory chicken bake perfect for family dinners.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Chicken and French Onion Soup Casserole
Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe
Shrimp, rice, vegetables, and sharp cheddar bake into a creamy Southern comfort dish.
Get the Recipe: Southern Shrimp Casserole Recipe
Cheesy Honey Ham Scalloped Potatoes
Thin-sliced potatoes and ham bake in a creamy sauce under a layer of melted Gruyère.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Honey Ham Scalloped Potatoes
The Ultimate Southern Green Bean Casserole - Easy Recipe
Tender green beans in a creamy mushroom sauce make this Southern casserole a classic comfort-food side.
Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Southern Green Bean Casserole - Easy Recipe
Mixed Vegetable Casserole
Mornay sauce turns a simple mix of vegetables into a side dish everyone looks forward to.
Get the Recipe: Mixed Vegetable Casserole
The Best Southern Pineapple Casserole (Easy Recipe)
Sweet pineapple meets savory cheese in this classic Southern potluck casserole.
Get the Recipe: The Best Southern Pineapple Casserole (Easy Recipe)
Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce
Tender cauliflower florets are smothered in a rich cheddar sauce for the ultimate comfort side.
Get the Recipe: Easy Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce
Twice-Baked Cauliflower
This cheesy twice-baked cauliflower casserole is a satisfying low-carb side dish for dinner.
Get the Recipe: Twice-Baked Cauliflower
The post 25 Retro Casseroles Families Still Make Every Week appeared first on Vintage Recipes.