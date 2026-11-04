19 Midcentury Dinner Party Recipes Hosts Still Love

The midcentury dinner party had its own playbook: a bubbling fondue pot, a jewel-toned gelatin salad, and a main course served with a flourish. These 19 recipes bring that entertaining style back, mixing vintage-cookbook staples with a few polished mains. Plan the menu and let your guests step back in time.

The Melting Pot Traditional Swiss Fondue

The Melting Pot Traditional Swiss Fondue. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Emmenthaler and Gruyère melt into white wine for an authentic Swiss fondue that turns dinner into an event.

Get the Recipe: The Melting Pot Traditional Swiss Fondue

Melting Pot Wisconsin Trio Fondue

Melting Pot Wisconsin Trio Fondue. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Butterkäse, fontina, and blue cheese blend with white wine and dry sherry into a fondue that is pure harmony.

Get the Recipe: Melting Pot Wisconsin Trio Fondue

Southern-Style Deviled Ham Cheese Ball

Southern-Style Deviled Ham Cheese Ball. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Savory ham, sweet pineapple, and crunchy pecans make this creamy cheese ball a party showstopper.

Get the Recipe: Southern-Style Deviled Ham Cheese Ball

Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball. Photo credit: Feast and West.

This super simple bacon ranch cheese ball is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer for guests.

Get the Recipe: Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves

Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

This famous Southern cheese ring pairs sharp cheddar and pecans with sweet strawberry preserves, no baking required.

Get the Recipe: Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves

Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Cheddar

Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Cheddar. Photo credit: Feels Like Home.

Creamy, savory deviled eggs get a boost from smoky bacon and sharp cheddar, with no relish or vinegar needed.

Get the Recipe: Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Cheddar

Shrimp Louie Salad

Shrimp Louie Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Chilled shrimp over crisp greens with a creamy Louie dressing makes an elegant, old-school supper salad.

Get the Recipe: Shrimp Louie Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Tender chicken, crunchy vegetables, and mango chutney give this vintage chicken salad a sophisticated twist.

Get the Recipe: Curry Chicken Salad

Reuben Salad

Reuben Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and buttery rye croutons turn the deli sandwich into a main-dish salad.

Get the Recipe: Reuben Salad

Candle Salad

Cherry Coke Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

A retro cherry Jell-O salad with crushed pineapple, cherry pie filling, and cola. Soft-set, sweet-tart, and made for the potluck table.

Get the Recipe: Cherry Coke Salad

Seafoam Salad

Seafoam Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Lime gelatin and canned pears create this authentic 1960s Jell-O masterpiece.

Get the Recipe: Seafoam Salad

Cherry Coke Salad

Cherry gelatin, crushed pineapple, cherry pie filling, and cola set into a sweet-tart retro salad.

Get the Recipe: Cherry Coke Salad

Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad

Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Mandarin oranges and creamy cottage cheese make this old-fashioned orange gelatin salad a bright side dish.

Get the Recipe: Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad

Betty Crocker German Potato Salad

Betty Crocker German Potato Salad. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Warm potatoes in a sweet-and-sour bacon dressing give this Betty Crocker classic a hearty tang.

Get the Recipe: Betty Crocker German Potato Salad

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

Browned mushrooms, dry wine, and a velvety cream-finished Marsala sauce make this a polished dinner-party main.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Marsala

Garlic Herb Prime Rib

Garlic Herb Prime Rib. Photo credit: Girl Carnivore.

A precise timing method delivers a garlic-herb prime rib that is perfectly medium-rare from edge to edge.

Get the Recipe: Garlic Herb Prime Rib

Ham and Bananas Hollandaise

Ham and Bananas Hollandaise. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Ham and bananas under a silky hollandaise capture the quirky glamour of a 1970s brunch table.

Get the Recipe: Ham and Bananas Hollandaise

Crown Jewel Dessert

Crown Jewel Dessert. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Jewel-toned cubes of gelatin make this showy 1950s dessert, also known as Broken Glass Jello, a true conversation piece.

Get the Recipe: Crown Jewel Dessert

Pudding in a Cloud

Pudding in a Cloud. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Rich pudding and billowy whipped cream make a creamy, make-ahead dessert that looks lovely in a glass.

Get the Recipe: Pudding in a Cloud

The post 19 Midcentury Dinner Party Recipes Hosts Still Love appeared first on Vintage Recipes.