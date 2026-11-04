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19 Midcentury Dinner Party Recipes Hosts Still Love
By Stephanie Manley,2 days ago
The midcentury dinner party had its own playbook: a bubbling fondue pot, a jewel-toned gelatin salad, and a main course served with a flourish. These 19 recipes bring that entertaining style back, mixing vintage-cookbook staples with a few polished mains. Plan the menu and let your guests step back in time.
The Melting Pot Traditional Swiss Fondue
Emmenthaler and Gruyère melt into white wine for an authentic Swiss fondue that turns dinner into an event.
Get the Recipe: The Melting Pot Traditional Swiss Fondue
Melting Pot Wisconsin Trio Fondue
Butterkäse, fontina, and blue cheese blend with white wine and dry sherry into a fondue that is pure harmony.
Get the Recipe: Melting Pot Wisconsin Trio Fondue
Southern-Style Deviled Ham Cheese Ball
Savory ham, sweet pineapple, and crunchy pecans make this creamy cheese ball a party showstopper.
Get the Recipe: Southern-Style Deviled Ham Cheese Ball
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball
This super simple bacon ranch cheese ball is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer for guests.
Get the Recipe: Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball
Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves
This famous Southern cheese ring pairs sharp cheddar and pecans with sweet strawberry preserves, no baking required.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Cheddar Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves
Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Cheddar
Creamy, savory deviled eggs get a boost from smoky bacon and sharp cheddar, with no relish or vinegar needed.
Get the Recipe: Deviled Eggs with Bacon and Cheddar
Shrimp Louie Salad
Chilled shrimp over crisp greens with a creamy Louie dressing makes an elegant, old-school supper salad.
Get the Recipe: Shrimp Louie Salad
Curry Chicken Salad
Tender chicken, crunchy vegetables, and mango chutney give this vintage chicken salad a sophisticated twist.
Get the Recipe: Curry Chicken Salad
Reuben Salad
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and buttery rye croutons turn the deli sandwich into a main-dish salad.
Get the Recipe: Reuben Salad
Candle Salad
A retro cherry Jell-O salad with crushed pineapple, cherry pie filling, and cola. Soft-set, sweet-tart, and made for the potluck table.
Get the Recipe: Cherry Coke Salad
Seafoam Salad
Lime gelatin and canned pears create this authentic 1960s Jell-O masterpiece.
Get the Recipe: Seafoam Salad
Cherry Coke Salad
Cherry gelatin, crushed pineapple, cherry pie filling, and cola set into a sweet-tart retro salad.
Get the Recipe: Cherry Coke Salad
Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad
Mandarin oranges and creamy cottage cheese make this old-fashioned orange gelatin salad a bright side dish.
Get the Recipe: Orange Cottage Cheese Jello Salad
Betty Crocker German Potato Salad
Warm potatoes in a sweet-and-sour bacon dressing give this Betty Crocker classic a hearty tang.
Get the Recipe: Betty Crocker German Potato Salad
Chicken Marsala
Browned mushrooms, dry wine, and a velvety cream-finished Marsala sauce make this a polished dinner-party main.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Marsala
Garlic Herb Prime Rib
A precise timing method delivers a garlic-herb prime rib that is perfectly medium-rare from edge to edge.
Get the Recipe: Garlic Herb Prime Rib
Ham and Bananas Hollandaise
Ham and bananas under a silky hollandaise capture the quirky glamour of a 1970s brunch table.
Get the Recipe: Ham and Bananas Hollandaise
Crown Jewel Dessert
Jewel-toned cubes of gelatin make this showy 1950s dessert, also known as Broken Glass Jello, a true conversation piece.
Get the Recipe: Crown Jewel Dessert
Pudding in a Cloud
Rich pudding and billowy whipped cream make a creamy, make-ahead dessert that looks lovely in a glass.
Get the Recipe: Pudding in a Cloud
The post 19 Midcentury Dinner Party Recipes Hosts Still Love appeared first on Vintage Recipes.