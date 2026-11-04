19 Holiday Pies Every Church Potluck Counted On

If there was a holiday meal in the fellowship hall, the pie table was always the first place folks headed. These 19 pies include the pumpkin, pecan, and apple classics along with the creamy, tangy, and no-bake favorites that church ladies counted on year after year. Pick one for your own holiday table and see how fast the plate empties.

Libby's Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Recipe. Photo credit: Life Currents.

The classic Libby's pumpkin pie has been America's Thanksgiving favorite for years and belongs on every holiday table.

Get the Recipe: Libby's Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Taste of Texas Pecan Pie

Taste of Texas Pecan Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Dark corn syrup and brown sugar give this buttery Texas-style pecan pie its rich, gooey filling.

Get the Recipe: Taste of Texas Pecan Pie

Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust

Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A flaky homemade crust holds tender, perfectly spiced apples in this timeless holiday favorite.

Get the Recipe: Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust

Southern Sweet Potato Pie

Southern Sweet Potato Pie. Photo credit: Baked Broiled and Basted.

Just the right amount of sugar and warm spice makes this Southern sweet potato pie a potluck staple.

Get the Recipe: Southern Sweet Potato Pie

Bourbon Chocolate Ganache Pecan Pie

Bourbon Chocolate Ganache Pecan Pie. Photo credit: Butter and Baggage.

A layer of melted chocolate makes this nutty, gooey pecan pie extra rich for the holidays.

Get the Recipe: Bourbon Chocolate Ganache Pecan Pie

Mini Pecan Pies

Mini Pecan Pies. Photo credit: Creators of Coffee.

Buttery crusts hold a rich pecan filling in these bite-size pies that are perfect for a crowded dessert table.

Get the Recipe: Mini Pecan Pies

Creamy No Bake Pumpkin Pie

Creamy No Bake Pumpkin Pie. Photo credit: Intentional Hospitality.

This quick pumpkin pie brings all the cozy fall flavor without ever turning on the oven.

Get the Recipe: Creamy No Bake Pumpkin Pie

Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Sour Cream Raisin Pie. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

Plump raisins in a sweet-tangy sour cream custard make this old-fashioned pie a church supper favorite.

Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Vinegar Pie

Vinegar Pie. Photo credit: Vintage Recipes.

This Depression-era custard pie turns simple pantry staples into a creamy, lightly tangy dessert.

Get the Recipe: Vinegar Pie

Cherry Cream Cheese Pie

Cherry Cream Cheese Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A rich cheesecake-style filling topped with sweet cherries makes a pie that slices beautifully.

Get the Recipe: Cherry Cream Cheese Pie

Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie

Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and apples bake together into one jammy mixed-berry pie.

Get the Recipe: Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie

Marie Callender's Sour Cream Blueberry Pie

Marie Callender’s Sour Cream Blueberry Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Juicy blueberries and a creamy sour cream filling make this restaurant-style pie fruity and decadent.

Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's Sour Cream Blueberry Pie

Marie Callender's Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

Marie Callender’s Lemon Cream Cheese Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

A sweet-tart lemon topping crowns an airy cream cheese filling in a buttery graham cracker crust.

Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

Key Lime Meringue Pie

Key Lime Meringue Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy key lime filling and toasted meringue make a sweet-tart finish in a graham cracker crust.

Get the Recipe: Key Lime Meringue Pie

Bakers Square Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Bakers Square Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Three layers of coconut flavor make this showstopping cream pie a copycat of a Midwest favorite.

Get the Recipe: Bakers Square Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Luby's Coconut Meringue Pie

Luby’s Coconut Meringue Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Creamy coconut custard under a tall, fluffy meringue recreates a cafeteria-line classic.

Get the Recipe: Luby's Coconut Meringue Pie

Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie

Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Rich chocolate pudding filling and whipped cream make this no-bake pie a sure potluck crowd-pleaser.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie

No Bake Banana Cream Pie with Caramelized Bananas

No Bake Banana Cream Pie with Caramelized Bananas. Photo credit: Blackberry Babe.

Caramelized bananas and a creamy filling sit in a buttery graham cracker crust for an easy no-bake treat.

Get the Recipe: No Bake Banana Cream Pie with Caramelized Bananas

No-Bake Turtle Pie

No-Bake Turtle Pie. Photo credit: CopyKat Recipes.

Chocolate cream cheese filling, caramel, pecans, and whipped cream make this make-ahead pie pure indulgence.

Get the Recipe: No-Bake Turtle Pie

The post 19 Holiday Pies Every Church Potluck Counted On appeared first on Vintage Recipes.