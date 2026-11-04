undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
19 Holiday Pies Every Church Potluck Counted On
By Stephanie Manley,3 days ago
If there was a holiday meal in the fellowship hall, the pie table was always the first place folks headed. These 19 pies include the pumpkin, pecan, and apple classics along with the creamy, tangy, and no-bake favorites that church ladies counted on year after year. Pick one for your own holiday table and see how fast the plate empties.
Libby's Pumpkin Pie Recipe
The classic Libby's pumpkin pie has been America's Thanksgiving favorite for years and belongs on every holiday table.
Get the Recipe: Libby's Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Taste of Texas Pecan Pie
Dark corn syrup and brown sugar give this buttery Texas-style pecan pie its rich, gooey filling.
Get the Recipe: Taste of Texas Pecan Pie
Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust
A flaky homemade crust holds tender, perfectly spiced apples in this timeless holiday favorite.
Get the Recipe: Old Fashioned Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust
Southern Sweet Potato Pie
Just the right amount of sugar and warm spice makes this Southern sweet potato pie a potluck staple.
Get the Recipe: Southern Sweet Potato Pie
Bourbon Chocolate Ganache Pecan Pie
A layer of melted chocolate makes this nutty, gooey pecan pie extra rich for the holidays.
Get the Recipe: Bourbon Chocolate Ganache Pecan Pie
Mini Pecan Pies
Buttery crusts hold a rich pecan filling in these bite-size pies that are perfect for a crowded dessert table.
Get the Recipe: Mini Pecan Pies
Creamy No Bake Pumpkin Pie
This quick pumpkin pie brings all the cozy fall flavor without ever turning on the oven.
Get the Recipe: Creamy No Bake Pumpkin Pie
Sour Cream Raisin Pie
Plump raisins in a sweet-tangy sour cream custard make this old-fashioned pie a church supper favorite.
Get the Recipe: Sour Cream Raisin Pie
Vinegar Pie
This Depression-era custard pie turns simple pantry staples into a creamy, lightly tangy dessert.
Get the Recipe: Vinegar Pie
Cherry Cream Cheese Pie
A rich cheesecake-style filling topped with sweet cherries makes a pie that slices beautifully.
Get the Recipe: Cherry Cream Cheese Pie
Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie
Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and apples bake together into one jammy mixed-berry pie.
Get the Recipe: Easy Fruits of the Forest Pie
Marie Callender's Sour Cream Blueberry Pie
Juicy blueberries and a creamy sour cream filling make this restaurant-style pie fruity and decadent.
Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's Sour Cream Blueberry Pie
Marie Callender's Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
A sweet-tart lemon topping crowns an airy cream cheese filling in a buttery graham cracker crust.
Get the Recipe: Marie Callender's Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
Key Lime Meringue Pie
Creamy key lime filling and toasted meringue make a sweet-tart finish in a graham cracker crust.
Get the Recipe: Key Lime Meringue Pie
Bakers Square Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
Three layers of coconut flavor make this showstopping cream pie a copycat of a Midwest favorite.
Get the Recipe: Bakers Square Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
Luby's Coconut Meringue Pie
Creamy coconut custard under a tall, fluffy meringue recreates a cafeteria-line classic.
Get the Recipe: Luby's Coconut Meringue Pie
Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie
Rich chocolate pudding filling and whipped cream make this no-bake pie a sure potluck crowd-pleaser.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Chocolate Cream Pie
No Bake Banana Cream Pie with Caramelized Bananas
Caramelized bananas and a creamy filling sit in a buttery graham cracker crust for an easy no-bake treat.
Get the Recipe: No Bake Banana Cream Pie with Caramelized Bananas
No-Bake Turtle Pie
Chocolate cream cheese filling, caramel, pecans, and whipped cream make this make-ahead pie pure indulgence.
Get the Recipe: No-Bake Turtle Pie
The post 19 Holiday Pies Every Church Potluck Counted On appeared first on Vintage Recipes.