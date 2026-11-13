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Copperas Cove
Fall Sweep cleanup at City Hall Nov. 14
11 days ago
Residents are invited to join Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful for the Fall Sweep community cleanup on Saturday, November 14, from 8 AM to 10 AM at City Hall, 914 S. Main St. Volunteers can help clean up the city and will be served pancakes and sausage.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce
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