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American Football

📅 Nov. 5, 2026: Varsity Football vs. Lake Belton

6 days ago
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📅 Varsity Football vs. Lake Belton at Bulldawg Stadium

Copperas Cove fans, mark your calendars for a big game night.

What: Varsity Football vs. Lake Belton
When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 7:00–10:00 PM
Where: Bulldawg Stadium, 702 Joe Lombardi Wy, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Grab your family, wear your school colors, and come out to support the team under the lights. This is a regular varsity matchup hosted by Copperas Cove ISD at their home stadium.

No extra details are listed about tickets or special promotions, so just plan to arrive in time to park, find seats, and enjoy the game.

More Info: Varsity Football vs. Lake Belton | Copperas Cove I...

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