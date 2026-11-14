Coppell’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers and security pros. If you’ve got solid experience, these roles come with serious impact and strong benefits.

Employer: Futurepillar (onsite at DTCC )

Futurepillar (onsite at ) Location: Coppell, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (DTCC notes pay varies by role, location, and experience)

Join DTCC’s Cyber Monitoring & Incident Response Team. You’ll detect, investigate, and respond to cyber events, lead investigations, mentor junior staff, and join an on-call rotation. Role offers hybrid work (3 days onsite, 2 remote) plus comprehensive health, retirement, and paid time off benefits.

Employer: Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Location: Coppell, TX (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary (most U.S. locations, incl. Texas): $177,180 – $248,067

Lead architecture and development for BHN’s global branded payments platform. This is a senior Java role (15+ years experience) focused on highly available, multi-region services, microservices, CI/CD, and cloud (preferably AWS). Comes with strong benefits: 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, flexible time off, and 12 paid holidays.

Employer: Nokia

Location: Coppell, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shape next‑generation Wi‑Fi (Wi‑Fi 9) standards for IEEE 802.11 and Wi‑Fi Alliance. Ideal if you have a PhD or MS + 5+ years in Wi‑Fi standardization, simulators, or 3GPP, plus deep knowledge of AI/ML for PHY/MAC. Nokia offers flexible/hybrid work, extended parental leave, life insurance, and strong learning and mentoring programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Coppell employers are clearly investing in experienced tech talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.