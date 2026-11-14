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🏥 Coppell Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles, Up to $75K+
Coppell’s healthcare scene is busy thanks to nearby DFW and local clinics growing fast. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay close to home and work in patient care.
Neurology Physician
- Employer: SourceMD
- Location: Coppell, TX (Dallas–Fort Worth area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Neurologist opportunity with competitive compensation, excellent benefits, and a partnership track. All neurology subspecialties are welcome; open to BC/BE MDs, including those with a current US work visa.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on MRI role doing diagnostic imaging and working closely with radiologists and physicians. Good fit if you know MRI safety, contrast use, and want steady, patient-facing work in a clinical setting.
Chiropractor
- Employer: Integrative Medical of Coppell
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 per year
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off
Clinic-based chiropractic role focused on mobility, pain relief, and rehab. You’ll build treatment plans, use diversified and manual therapy techniques, and work with EMR/EHR in a team setting.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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