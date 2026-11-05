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Dogs
Senior dog Phoebe available for adoption
5 days ago
Coppell Animal Services is seeking an adopter for Phoebe, a 7-year-old, spayed female, mixed-breed dog who weighs about 60 pounds. She is described as dog friendly, kid friendly, and already potty trained, and she enjoys relaxing on a cozy bed in a quiet, loving home.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Coppell Animal Services
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