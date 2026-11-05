Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Dogs

Senior dog Phoebe available for adoption

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTz8z_1GobP8lZ00

Coppell Animal Services is seeking an adopter for Phoebe, a 7-year-old, spayed female, mixed-breed dog who weighs about 60 pounds. She is described as dog friendly, kid friendly, and already potty trained, and she enjoys relaxing on a cozy bed in a quiet, loving home.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Coppell Animal Services

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments