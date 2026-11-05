🏗️ Coppell, TX Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Coppell’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know their way around electrical design and complex systems. If you’re ready to level up your career, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: Coppell, TX

Salary: $135,500 – $177,800 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead the electrical engineering team on high-profile construction projects with one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors in the U.S. This role mixes technical design, project leadership, and mentoring, with strong benefits including ESOP, bonus program, and solid PTO.

Employer: Rochester Sensors (an Amphenol Company)

Location: Coppell, TX (in person)

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Own the full lifecycle of advanced liquid level sensing products used in automotive, heavy equipment, and industrial markets worldwide. Great fit if you enjoy hands-on analog/mixed-signal design, embedded systems, and seeing your designs go into real-world production, with comprehensive health benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: Coppell, TX

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role where you act as a technical lead on complex power, lighting, and auxiliary systems for mission-critical and commercial projects. You’ll mentor other engineers, may serve as Engineer of Record, and enjoy the perks of an employee-owned company with bonuses, ESOP, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.