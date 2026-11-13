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📢 Mayor Benetti urges Coos Bay to give and help neighbors
📢 Mayor encourages holiday giving and neighborly support
Mayor Joe Benetti is using the start of the holiday season to thank the many people in Coos Bay who give back to the community and to encourage more acts of kindness.
He highlights local food drives, holiday collections, community meals, and everyday gestures like:
- Donating to a local food pantry
- Buying a gift for a child in need
- Volunteering a few hours
- Checking on an elderly neighbor
- Helping with small household tasks
The Mayor notes that not everyone can give money, especially with the cost of housing, groceries, and utilities, and reminds residents that time, kindness, and compassion matter just as much.
He encourages anyone who is able to support a local organization, join a community project, or simply lend a hand to someone they know—during the holidays and all year long.
More Info: The Season of Giving Begins With Community | News ...
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