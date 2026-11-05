📢 Teen Writers Group for ages 13–18 at Coos Bay Library

📅 Teen creative writing group at the library

Teens ages 13–18 are invited to join a Teen Writers Group at the Coos Bay Public Library.

Participants will:

Learn basic elements of writing style

Practice with fun writing prompts

Share and workshop their writing with the group

All skill levels and all types of writing (poetry, stories, fanfic, etc.) are welcome.

During the first session, the group will do introductions and make their own journals. Supplies are provided, but teens can bring their own notebook if they prefer.

Check the library’s event calendar for the exact date and time and to confirm any registration details.