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Coos Bay
📢 Teen Writers Group for ages 13–18 at Coos Bay Library
6 days ago
📅 Teen creative writing group at the library
Teens ages 13–18 are invited to join a Teen Writers Group at the Coos Bay Public Library.
Participants will:
- Learn basic elements of writing style
- Practice with fun writing prompts
- Share and workshop their writing with the group
All skill levels and all types of writing (poetry, stories, fanfic, etc.) are welcome.
During the first session, the group will do introductions and make their own journals. Supplies are provided, but teens can bring their own notebook if they prefer.
Check the library’s event calendar for the exact date and time and to confirm any registration details.
More Info: Teen Writers Group | Coos Bay Public Library
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