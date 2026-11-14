Looking for a new feline friend in Cooperstown, NY? These adoptable cats at the Susquehanna SPCA are hoping for loving homes where they can grow, play, and cuddle.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA

Phone: (607) 547-8111

Martin is a fluffy little longhaired kitten with a rich brown coat. If you love brushing and soft fur, he could be a great match for you. Contact the shelter to ask about his vetting and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Martin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA

Phone: (607) 547-8111

Eddie is a shorthaired brown kitten who would love a safe indoor home and plenty of toys. Ask the shelter about his personality and whether he might enjoy a feline playmate.

👉 Meet Eddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA

Phone: (607) 547-8111

Roz is a young brown tabby-type girl with short fur and big potential to be someone’s best friend. The shelter can share more about her energy level and any favorite toys or treats.

👉 Meet Roz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA

Phone: (607) 547-8111

Frasier is another adorable brown shorthaired kitten. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, ask the shelter if he has a favorite sibling or buddy he plays with.

👉 Meet Frasier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA

Phone: (607) 547-8111

Daphne is a sweet brown kitten with short fur, ready to grow up in a loving home instead of a shelter. Call to learn about her current vaccinations and if she’s already spayed.

👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA

Phone: (607) 547-8111

Niles stands out with his light cream/ivory coat. He’s a young kitten who will need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Niles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA

Phone: (607) 547-8111

Honey Bunches is a brown shorthaired kitten with a name as sweet as he sounds. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his temperament and care needs.

👉 Meet Honey Bunches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly cream or ivory

Mostly cream or ivory Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA

Phone: (607) 547-8111

Apple Jack is an adult cream/ivory cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who’s a bit more settled than a tiny kitten. Ask the shelter about her history, litter box habits, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Apple Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cooperstown, NY, consider visiting the Susquehanna SPCA or giving them a call at (607) 547-8111 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.