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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Cooperstown
Looking for a new feline friend in Cooperstown, NY? These adoptable cats at the Susquehanna SPCA are hoping for loving homes where they can grow, play, and cuddle.
Martin
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA
- Phone: (607) 547-8111
Martin is a fluffy little longhaired kitten with a rich brown coat. If you love brushing and soft fur, he could be a great match for you. Contact the shelter to ask about his vetting and how he does with other pets.
👉 Meet Martin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eddie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA
- Phone: (607) 547-8111
Eddie is a shorthaired brown kitten who would love a safe indoor home and plenty of toys. Ask the shelter about his personality and whether he might enjoy a feline playmate.
👉 Meet Eddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA
- Phone: (607) 547-8111
Roz is a young brown tabby-type girl with short fur and big potential to be someone’s best friend. The shelter can share more about her energy level and any favorite toys or treats.
👉 Meet Roz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frasier
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA
- Phone: (607) 547-8111
Frasier is another adorable brown shorthaired kitten. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, ask the shelter if he has a favorite sibling or buddy he plays with.
👉 Meet Frasier and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daphne
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA
- Phone: (607) 547-8111
Daphne is a sweet brown kitten with short fur, ready to grow up in a loving home instead of a shelter. Call to learn about her current vaccinations and if she’s already spayed.
👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Niles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA
- Phone: (607) 547-8111
Niles stands out with his light cream/ivory coat. He’s a young kitten who will need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Niles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honey Bunches
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA
- Phone: (607) 547-8111
Honey Bunches is a brown shorthaired kitten with a name as sweet as he sounds. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his temperament and care needs.
👉 Meet Honey Bunches and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly cream or ivory
- Shelter: Susquehanna SPCA
- Phone: (607) 547-8111
Apple Jack is an adult cream/ivory cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who’s a bit more settled than a tiny kitten. Ask the shelter about her history, litter box habits, and how she does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Apple Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Cooperstown, NY, consider visiting the Susquehanna SPCA or giving them a call at (607) 547-8111 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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