Cooperstown has a solid seasonal rush coming up, and delivery work is where the action is. If you like driving and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Cooperstown, ND

Cooperstown, ND Type: Seasonal / Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Help UPS deliver packages around town using your own vehicle. This is a physically active, outdoor job with flexible shifts Monday–Saturday, paid weekly, and no prior experience required—as long as you have a valid driver’s license, a qualifying car or truck, and can lift up to 70 lbs.

If something looks good, click through and apply soon so you’re in the mix before peak season hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.