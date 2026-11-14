Cooper City has set several holiday events for residents, including the BSO Holiday Santa Program online sign-up, which opens Monday, November 16 at 12 PM at CooperCity.gov/HolidaySantaProgram. Light Up Cooper City will take place on Friday, December 4 from 6:30–9 PM at Memorial Park, 9001 SW 51 Street, and a Menorah Lighting will be held on Sunday, December 6 at 4 PM at the Suellen H. Fardelmann Sports Complex, 10300 Stirling Road. Cookies & Cocoa with Santa is planned for Friday, December 18 from 6:30–8:30 PM at the Community Center, 9000 SW 50 Place, with registration opening November 18 for Cooper City residents only.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cooper City, FL Government