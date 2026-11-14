Coon Rapids has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from digital ad leadership to hands-on leasing and logistics sales. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wynen's

Wynen's Location: Coon Rapids, MN (East Central Minnesota region)

(East Central Minnesota region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead digital revenue growth and advertising strategy for the region. You’ll drive new business, mentor account executives, and manage integrated digital marketing campaigns from planning through performance reporting.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Coon Rapids, MN (multi-site properties)

(multi-site properties) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.13 – $22.50/hour

Front-line sales and customer service role for apartment communities—tour prospects, highlight amenities, handle applications, and support move-ins. Comes with a strong benefits package (PTO, sick time, holidays, parental leave, medical/dental/vision, and more).

Employer: SAV Transportation Group

Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales role focused on building and growing B2B accounts in transportation and logistics. You’ll hunt for new customers, win back old ones, manage a sales pipeline, and work closely with operations to turn quotes into booked freight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.