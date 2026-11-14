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🍽️ Coon Rapids Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Coon Rapids has a steady flow of food service jobs right now, from entry-level roles to salaried management. If you like working with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Team Member 5012 (Burger King)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
- Location: 2025 Northdale Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced, hands-on role where you’ll take orders, run the register, prep food, and keep the dining room and kitchen clean. Nice perks like a scholarship fund, emergency assistance program, and wellness tools make this a solid option if you want flexible hours and room to grow into shift leadership.
Dishwasher
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Coon Rapids, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role focused on dishwashing, safe food handling, and basic prep support. Good fit if you like staying busy, don’t mind getting a little wet, and can work a flexible schedule with nights, weekends, and holidays.
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC
- Location: Coon Rapids, MN 55448
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 per year
Lead both the retail and restaurant side of the store, from food prep and catering to scheduling, training, and customer service. About 40–45 hours/week, closed on Sundays, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount make this a strong step-up role for someone with 3+ years of restaurant management experience.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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