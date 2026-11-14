Coon Rapids has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools, vehicles, or apartment buildings. Here are a couple of strong options hiring locally.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour + $100 hiring bonus

Clean and detail trucks and trailers in U-Haul’s bay, keeping the fleet looking sharp for customers. This role is great if you like working with your hands and want on-the-job training, a technician training program, and a path to grow into other roles.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.23–$28.50/hour

Take care of apartment buildings and grounds: make-ready units, basic plumbing/electrical, carpentry, painting, and snow removal. This job stands out for its strong benefits (PTO, sick time, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k)) and steady work helping residents with repairs and upkeep.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.