Coon Rapids has steady demand for hands-on pros who like building, fixing, and working with tools. If you’re reliable and don’t mind some physical work, these installer jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Max-Tech, Inc. (Structis project work)

Max-Tech, Inc. (Structis project work) Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour starting wage

Commercial construction role installing gypsum and concrete floor underlayment on sound control and resurfacing projects. Year-round work, weekly pay, paid training/certifications, and a strong benefits package (PTO, holidays, health, disability, 401(k) match). Some overnight travel and heavy lifting, great if you like physical work and want clear advancement paths.

Employer: Maxxon Corporation (Structis project work)

Maxxon Corporation (Structis project work) Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour starting wage

Very similar commercial floor underlayment installer role supporting gypsum and concrete installs. Offers weekly pay, year-round work, paid training, and a wide range of benefits plus real advancement opportunities. Good fit if you know basic hand tools, can read a tape measure, and are open to some travel.

Employer: idcAutomatic

Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Install and assemble commercial garage doors, tracks, springs, and openers at customer sites. You’ll use power tools and lifts, troubleshoot issues, and keep a clean, safe work truck. Requires a valid driver’s license, at least 6 months of garage door install experience, and comfort lifting heavy sections and working in all kinds of weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related openings or is open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.