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🛒 Coon Rapids Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Coon Rapids has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from beauty counters to hospital lobbies. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Coon Rapids, MN
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you love beauty trends, enjoy chatting with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: Michaels Stores
- Location: Coon Rapids, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,700 – $81,000/year + possible performance bonus
Lead the whole store team, hit sales and profit goals, and keep the shop safe, stocked, and customer-ready. Great for experienced retail leaders (5+ years) who like coaching a team and running a busy creative store.
Guest Services Coordinator
- Employer: Allina Health
- Location: Coon Rapids, MN (Mercy campus, 4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW)
- Type: Part-time (.8 FTE, about 32 hours/week), day/evening, every other weekend
- Pay: $18.49 – $25.19/hour
Welcome patients and visitors, give directions, escort guests, and support volunteers to keep hospital lobbies and waiting rooms calm and friendly. Ideal if you’re patient, kind, and like helping people during stressful moments.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, duties, and benefits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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