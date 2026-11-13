Coon Rapids has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from beauty counters to hospital lobbies. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Full-time, Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you love beauty trends, enjoy chatting with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $60,700 – $81,000/year + possible performance bonus

Lead the whole store team, hit sales and profit goals, and keep the shop safe, stocked, and customer-ready. Great for experienced retail leaders (5+ years) who like coaching a team and running a busy creative store.

Employer: Allina Health

Location: Coon Rapids, MN (Mercy campus, 4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW)

(Mercy campus, 4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW) Type: Part-time (.8 FTE, about 32 hours/week ), day/evening, every other weekend

Part-time (.8 FTE, about ), day/evening, Pay: $18.49 – $25.19/hour

Welcome patients and visitors, give directions, escort guests, and support volunteers to keep hospital lobbies and waiting rooms calm and friendly. Ideal if you’re patient, kind, and like helping people during stressful moments.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, duties, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.