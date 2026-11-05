🏥 Coon Rapids Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Coon Rapids has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on caregiving to higher-paid clinical spots. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep growing your career.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a community setting. This role is great if you’re compassionate and want meaningful, relationship-based work, with full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and holiday pay for full-time staff.

Employer: Dmaic (School District contract)

(School District contract) Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Contract, full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $50.00 – $55.00 per hour

Provide direct nursing care to middle school students, manage chronic conditions, and respond to school health emergencies. This is a well-paid, in-person RN role with a long-term contract and optional health/dental/vision insurance.

Employer: PDS Health / Coon Rapids Modern Dentistry

Location: Coon Rapids, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50 – $35.25 per hour

Work chairside with dentists, take x-rays, and help patients understand their treatment in a modern practice. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, child care assistance, 401(k), and paid volunteer time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby clinics.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.