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🏥 Coon Rapids Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Coon Rapids has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on caregiving to higher-paid clinical spots. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep growing your career.
Caregiver (Full-Time) – Sevita
- Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)
- Location: Coon Rapids, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a community setting. This role is great if you’re compassionate and want meaningful, relationship-based work, with full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and holiday pay for full-time staff.
Registered Nurse – School Nurse (Middle School)
- Employer: Dmaic (School District contract)
- Location: Coon Rapids, MN
- Type: Contract, full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $50.00 – $55.00 per hour
Provide direct nursing care to middle school students, manage chronic conditions, and respond to school health emergencies. This is a well-paid, in-person RN role with a long-term contract and optional health/dental/vision insurance.
Licensed Dental Assistant – Coon Rapids Modern Dentistry
- Employer: PDS Health / Coon Rapids Modern Dentistry
- Location: Coon Rapids, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.50 – $35.25 per hour
Work chairside with dentists, take x-rays, and help patients understand their treatment in a modern practice. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, child care assistance, 401(k), and paid volunteer time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby clinics.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.