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Vaqueros Dance Team to Perform at CAC Game
4 days ago
The Vaqueros Dance Team will perform at halftime during the CAC Men’s Basketball game on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 5:30 PM at Central Arizona College, Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ. For questions, contact Vex Suarez at vex.suarez@centralaz.edu.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Central Arizona College
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