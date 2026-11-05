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Vaqueros Dance Team to Perform at CAC Game

4 days ago
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The Vaqueros Dance Team will perform at halftime during the CAC Men’s Basketball game on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 5:30 PM at Central Arizona College, Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ. For questions, contact Vex Suarez at vex.suarez@centralaz.edu.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Central Arizona College

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