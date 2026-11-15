Cookeville has some very special kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few young cats at our local shelter who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Jethro is a young gray/blue kitten looking for a fresh start with a loving family. As a baby, he’s still growing and learning, and will do best with gentle care and patience.

👉 Meet JETHRO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Skeeter is a tiny tortoiseshell girl with striking colors. She’s still very young and will need a safe indoor home where she can grow up happy and healthy.

👉 Meet SKEETER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Grits is another adorable tortoiseshell baby with a beautiful mixed coat. She’s ready for a family who can give her lots of love, toys, and a warm lap.

👉 Meet GRITS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Platinum is a mostly gray/blue baby boy with a soft, sleek coat. He’s young and ready to bond with a family who will keep him safe indoors and give him plenty of attention.

👉 Meet PLATINUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cookeville, TN, please consider visiting Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter or calling (931) 526-3647 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.