Four candy-named puppies are hoping to trade shelter life for a cozy home in Cookeville, TN. All are American Pit Bull Terrier mixes and are still babies, so they’re at a great age for training and bonding.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Mars is a young black-and-white pup looking for a family to help him grow up feeling safe and loved. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Mars and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Snickers is a black-and-white baby girl who’s ready to learn all about family life. She’ll do best with someone ready for puppy training and daily exercise.

👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Baby Ruth is a chocolate-and-white puppy with lots of growing to do. She’ll need guidance, structure, and love as she learns her manners.

👉 Meet Baby Ruth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Milky Way is a warm red-and-white pup who’s just starting out in life. She’s looking for a home that can give her training, playtime, and a soft place to sleep.

👉 Meet Milky Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cookeville, TN and ready for the joys (and work!) of a puppy, please call Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter at (931) 526-3647 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.