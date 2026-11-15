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🐶 Sweet Pit Bull Puppies Ready for Adoption in Cookeville
Four candy-named puppies are hoping to trade shelter life for a cozy home in Cookeville, TN. All are American Pit Bull Terrier mixes and are still babies, so they’re at a great age for training and bonding.
MARS
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
Mars is a young black-and-white pup looking for a family to help him grow up feeling safe and loved. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Mars and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SNICKERS
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
Snickers is a black-and-white baby girl who’s ready to learn all about family life. She’ll do best with someone ready for puppy training and daily exercise.
👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BABY RUTH
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
Baby Ruth is a chocolate-and-white puppy with lots of growing to do. She’ll need guidance, structure, and love as she learns her manners.
👉 Meet Baby Ruth and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MILKY WAY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
Milky Way is a warm red-and-white pup who’s just starting out in life. She’s looking for a home that can give her training, playtime, and a soft place to sleep.
👉 Meet Milky Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Cookeville, TN and ready for the joys (and work!) of a puppy, please call Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter at (931) 526-3647 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.