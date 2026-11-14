Cookeville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from vet care to family medicine. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Cookeville, TN.

Employer: Suveto / Best Friends Veterinary Hospital

Suveto / Best Friends Veterinary Hospital Location: Cookeville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on vet tech role doing exams, lab work, imaging, anesthesia support, and client education in a busy small-animal hospital. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, pet care discounts, and stock ownership (VSOP®) for full-time team members.

Employer: Results Physiotherapy with Ascension – Saint Thomas (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Location: Listed for Bellevue / Nashville, TN (check if a Cookeville option is available or if you’re open to commuting/relocating)

Listed for (check if a Cookeville option is available or if you’re open to commuting/relocating) Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN

Salary: $78,000 – $90,000+ per year (based on experience)

Outpatient ortho PT role with strong mentorship, CEU support, residency/fellowship options, and clinical bonuses. Includes sign-on bonus up to $15,000 for full-time, student loan repayment help, generous PTO, and multiple schedule options.

Employer: Dill Family Medicine

Location: Cookeville, TN

Type: Part-time (up to ~35 hours/week)

Salary: From $18.50/hour (pay based on experience)

Primary care office role doing phone triage, vitals, injections, basic tests, EMR documentation, and referrals, with a focus on pediatrics. No weekends or holidays; free parking, but no health insurance offered.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.