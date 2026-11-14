🚧 New 4-way stop at 3rd & Hickory in Cookeville

The City has changed the intersection at 3rd Street and Hickory Avenue to a 4-way stop. City crews finished the work today, including installing new flashing stop signs.

Two more intersections will also become 4-way stops soon:

3rd Street and Oak Avenue

Peachtree Avenue and 4th Street

The City will announce installation dates for these locations later.

If you drive in this area, please slow down, use caution, and watch for the new traffic pattern at 3rd & Hickory, and be alert for changes at the other two intersections.