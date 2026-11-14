Looking for a loyal friend in Cookeville? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $170

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Reggie is an adult Australian Cattle Dog mix with a handsome gray and white coat. He’s looking for a family who appreciates this smart, active breed and can give him time, structure, and love.

👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Plott Hound / Labrador Retriever mix

Plott Hound / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $170

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Blagaha is a young Plott Hound/Lab mix with a striking brindle coat. She’s still in her youth and ready to learn, explore, and bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Blagaha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $170

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Dale is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a rich brown-and-white coat. He’s hoping for a family who will give him a stable home and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet Dale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $170

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Ozzy is an adult Labrador Retriever mix who has lived in a home since puppyhood and was surrendered only due to housing and moving issues.

What we know about Ozzy:

Lived with 2 dogs and 3 cats and played with them

and Good with children

Indoors only in his previous home

in his previous home House trained and crate trained

Loves his big stuffed sheep and shark toys

Knows sit and stay

and Enjoys walks, swimming, and car rides

Does pull on leash, so he’ll benefit from some leash training

Ozzy sounds like a wonderful family dog for someone ready to give him time, structure, and love.

👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cookeville, TN, please consider visiting Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter or calling (931) 526-3647 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.