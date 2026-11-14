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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cookeville
Looking for a loyal friend in Cookeville? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.
REGGIE
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $170
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
Reggie is an adult Australian Cattle Dog mix with a handsome gray and white coat. He’s looking for a family who appreciates this smart, active breed and can give him time, structure, and love.
👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BLAGAHA
- Breed: Plott Hound / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $170
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
Blagaha is a young Plott Hound/Lab mix with a striking brindle coat. She’s still in her youth and ready to learn, explore, and bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Blagaha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DALE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $170
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
Dale is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix with a rich brown-and-white coat. He’s hoping for a family who will give him a stable home and plenty of affection.
👉 Meet Dale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OZZY
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $170
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
Ozzy is an adult Labrador Retriever mix who has lived in a home since puppyhood and was surrendered only due to housing and moving issues.
What we know about Ozzy:
- Lived with 2 dogs and 3 cats and played with them
- Good with children
- Indoors only in his previous home
- House trained and crate trained
- Loves his big stuffed sheep and shark toys
- Knows sit and stay
- Enjoys walks, swimming, and car rides
- Does pull on leash, so he’ll benefit from some leash training
Ozzy sounds like a wonderful family dog for someone ready to give him time, structure, and love.
👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Cookeville, TN, please consider visiting Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter or calling (931) 526-3647 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.