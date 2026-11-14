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🏭 Cookeville, TN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Cookeville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new facilities opening and steady work for folks who like hands-on jobs. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Cookeville, TN.
Cookeville Hiring Event 11/18
- Employer: Victaulic
- Location: Cookeville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Victaulic is opening a new facility in Cookeville and is hiring for multiple positions through this event. They offer medical & dental, FSA/HSA options, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths for career growth—you can even apply to more than one role if your skills fit.
Warehouse Worker
- Employer: Dexter
- Location: Cookeville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role doing receiving, picking, packing, and shipping in a fast-paced distribution center. This one stands out for a day-shift, Monday–Friday schedule, paid on-the-job training (including forklift), and room to grow with an industry leader.
Quality Assurance Technician
- Employer: Mid-South Machine
- Location: Cookeville, TN
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $21.00–$25.00 per hour, paid weekly
Quality-focused role inspecting CNC-machined and fabricated parts using tools like calipers, micrometers, and CMM equipment. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO) and is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable reading blueprints.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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