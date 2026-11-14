Cookeville’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, entry-level roles, and a healthcare kitchen job with benefits.

Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches

Jimmy John's Sandwiches Location: Cookeville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour

Make sandwiches, run the register, and keep the shop clean in a fast-paced spot. Good fit if you like talking with people, moving fast, and want flexible hours in a casual setting.

Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches

Jimmy John's Sandwiches Location: Cookeville, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Lead shifts, make sandwiches, handle the register, and open/close the store. Great step up if you already have food service experience and want leadership duties without giving up schedule flexibility.

Employer: Grandview Post Acute

Location: Cookeville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Prepare and serve meals for residents in a healthcare setting, following menus and dietary needs. Good option if you want steady hours, benefits, and like helping older adults in a calmer, structured kitchen.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.