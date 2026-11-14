undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Cookeville Food Service Jobs, $12–$17.50+/hr
Cookeville’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, entry-level roles, and a healthcare kitchen job with benefits.
In Shop Associate
- Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches
- Location: Cookeville, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour
Make sandwiches, run the register, and keep the shop clean in a fast-paced spot. Good fit if you like talking with people, moving fast, and want flexible hours in a casual setting.
Shift Leader
- Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches
- Location: Cookeville, TN
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Lead shifts, make sandwiches, handle the register, and open/close the store. Great step up if you already have food service experience and want leadership duties without giving up schedule flexibility.
Dietary Aide / Cook
- Employer: Grandview Post Acute
- Location: Cookeville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.50 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Prepare and serve meals for residents in a healthcare setting, following menus and dietary needs. Good option if you want steady hours, benefits, and like helping older adults in a calmer, structured kitchen.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.