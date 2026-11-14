Cookeville retail is busy right now—stores are hiring people who like fast shifts, friendly service, and steady hours.

Below are a few solid options if you enjoy helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Cookeville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour + monthly bonus potential + $1,000 sign-on bonus after 6 months

Step into retail leadership at a high-energy convenience store, backing up the Store Manager and sometimes running the whole shift. Expect second/third shifts, weekends, and holidays, weekly pay, 401(k) from Day 1, PTO, insurance, and clear growth toward Store Manager.

Note: Must be 21+, have open availability, a driver’s license and reliable vehicle for deposits, and be comfortable with cleaning and outdoor tasks.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Cookeville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line store role focused on greeting shoppers, running the register, keeping the sales floor neat, and helping with stock. Good fit if you like a busy, on-your-feet job and want big-company training and room to grow.

Note: You’ll be standing and moving most of your shift, using ladders and carts, and lifting up to 25 lbs at times.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles in Cookeville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.