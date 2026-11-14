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🐱 Sweet Cookeville Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Cookeville has several wonderful cats waiting at the Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the adoptable kitties you can meet.
PRINCESS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $105
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
- Background: Lived with her previous family for about 4 years; surrendered because they could no longer afford her care.
- Other pets: Lived with other cats; was okay with minimal interaction with a family friend’s dog.
- Personality & home needs: Indoor-only. Friendly and playful, likes to “hunt” toys and lay on her back at people’s feet. She does not like being carried and prefers affection on her own terms. Described as a very smart, comfortable cat.
👉 Meet PRINCESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DAISY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
- Background: Also owned about 4 years by the same family; surrendered due to cost of care.
- Other pets: Has lived with multiple cats but does not do well with other cats; was okay with minimal interaction with a family friend’s dog.
- Personality & home needs: Indoor-only. Friendly lap cat who loves to cuddle. Vocal at feeding time and when she wants pets. A bit skittish and would likely do best in a calmer home without lots of other pets. Eats slowly.
👉 Meet DAISY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MINDY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
👉 Meet MINDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MORK
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
👉 Meet MORK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GUAGE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $105
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
👉 Meet GUAGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALANI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $105
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
👉 Meet ALANI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRYBABY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (931) 526-3647
👉 Meet CRYBABY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter at (931) 526-3647 or visit in person to meet these kitties and learn more about adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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