Cookeville has several wonderful cats waiting at the Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the adoptable kitties you can meet.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $105

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Background: Lived with her previous family for about 4 years; surrendered because they could no longer afford her care.

Lived with her previous family for about 4 years; surrendered because they could no longer afford her care. Other pets: Lived with other cats; was okay with minimal interaction with a family friend’s dog.

Lived with other cats; was okay with with a family friend’s dog. Personality & home needs: Indoor-only. Friendly and playful, likes to “hunt” toys and lay on her back at people’s feet. She does not like being carried and prefers affection on her own terms. Described as a very smart, comfortable cat.

👉 Meet PRINCESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

Background: Also owned about 4 years by the same family; surrendered due to cost of care.

Also owned about 4 years by the same family; surrendered due to cost of care. Other pets: Has lived with multiple cats but does not do well with other cats; was okay with minimal interaction with a family friend’s dog.

Has lived with multiple cats but with other cats; was okay with with a family friend’s dog. Personality & home needs: Indoor-only. Friendly lap cat who loves to cuddle. Vocal at feeding time and when she wants pets. A bit skittish and would likely do best in a calmer home without lots of other pets. Eats slowly.

👉 Meet DAISY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

👉 Meet MINDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

👉 Meet MORK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $105

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

👉 Meet GUAGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $105

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

👉 Meet ALANI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 526-3647

👉 Meet CRYBABY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter at (931) 526-3647 or visit in person to meet these kitties and learn more about adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.