Cookeville has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, especially if you like fast-paced work and talking with people all day.

Below are a few standout roles hiring now in Customer Service & Retail around Cookeville, TN.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Location: Cookeville, TN (campus bookstore)

(campus bookstore) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the campus bookstore floor, help students and faculty, and support daily store operations. You’ll coach team members, handle opening/closing, help with merchandising and inventory, and keep the store welcoming and organized. Perks include DailyPay access, sick time accrual, employee discounts on textbooks/course materials, and potential 401(k) eligibility after enough hours.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Cookeville, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Base pay $12.00 – $16.00/hour

Hands-on, outdoor role where you guide cars into the wash, help customers with memberships, and keep the site clean and safe. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day certification program, and this is a good fit if you like staying active, working in all kinds of weather, and bringing high energy to a team.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.