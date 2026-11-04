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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cookeville
Cookeville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Each one below is already in our community and hoping to meet their new family soon.
Oakley
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Adult (about 2.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: A.A.R.F. - All About Rescue and Fixin' Inc.
- Contact: (931) 260-8018
- Adoption donation: $200 if picked up in TN; $275 + transport fee for out-of-state
About Oakley:
Oakley is a soft-hearted girl who starts out a bit shy, but once she feels safe, her happy tail and sweet smile come out. She’s affectionate with her people and loves simple things like sitting nearby and soaking up gentle attention.
👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SCOOBIE
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Merle
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (931) 526-3647
- Adoption fee: $170
Scoobie is a striking young shepherd/husky mix with a beautiful merle coat. He’s at the shelter now and looking for an active home that can give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet SCOOBIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROXIE
- Breed: Black and Tan Coonhound / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (931) 526-3647
- Adoption fee: $200
Background & home life:
- Surrendered due to a landlord issue (not her fault)
- Lived with 5 cats
- Lived with children over and under 6
- Has been around other dogs on walks
- Has been around free-roam goats and chickens – did well with the dogs and avoided the goats and chickens
House habits & behavior:
- Kept indoors, will whine to be let outside
- Crated at night, will whine when she needs to go potty
- If not taken out, she may have accidents inside (still a baby learning)
- Does not like rough housing – will get between people and try to stop it
- Can be a destructive chewer when alone, so she’ll need supervision, toys, and training
Roxie is a young pup with a great start around kids, cats, and farm animals. She’ll do best with a family ready to keep up her training and give her plenty of positive outlets for her energy.
👉 Meet ROXIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gidget
- Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: A.A.R.F. - All About Rescue and Fixin' Inc.
- Contact: (931) 260-8018
- Adoption donation: $200 if picked up in TN; $275 + transport fee for out-of-state
About Gidget:
Gidget is a gentle little sweetheart who’s learning that people can be trusted. With her long legs, soft upright ears, and delicate features, she looks a bit like a tiny fox or baby deer. She may not rush into your arms yet, but when she chooses to sit beside you or rest her head in your lap, it feels very special.
👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bree
- Breed: Dachshund / Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young (about 10 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Weight: About 22 lbs
- Shelter: A.A.R.F. - All About Rescue and Fixin' Inc.
- Contact: (931) 260-8018
- Adoption donation: $200 if picked up in TN; $275 + transport fee for out-of-state
About Bree:
Bree is a wiggly, happy youngster who bounces with joy when she sees her person. She loves squeaky toys, exploring new places, and giving kisses on faces, ears, hands, and toes. After playtime, she’s ready to curl up and relax with her favorite humans.
👉 Meet Bree and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BARKNADO
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Plott Hound mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (931) 526-3647
- Adoption fee: $200
Barknado is a young brindle pup with a big name and a fresh start ahead of him. He’s ready for a family who can guide him through puppyhood with patience, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet BARKNADO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHILI DOG
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (931) 526-3647
- Adoption fee: $170
Chili Dog is a fun Lab/Pointer mix with a classic white-and-black coat. She’s a young dog who will enjoy an active home and regular exercise.
👉 Meet CHILI DOG and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUBBA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Shelter: Cookeville / Putnam County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (931) 526-3647
- Adoption fee: $200
Bubba is a handsome young pup with a warm, golden coat and white markings. He’s ready to grow up with a family who will teach him good manners and include him in everyday life.
👉 Meet BUBBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Cookeville pups. Call the shelters listed above to ask about meet-and-greets, adoption details, and current availability, and share this list with friends who might be looking.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.