📢 Help for older adults to stay safe and independent in Cook County

Cook County Public Health & Human Services (PHHS) has a team focused on helping older adults and other vulnerable adults live safely at home.

They can:

Help you apply for local, state, and federal funding

Arrange meal delivery , in-home meal prep, cleaning and home maintenance help

, in-home meal prep, Set up nurse visits , medical care coordination, and help with health insurance issues

, medical care coordination, and help with Help purchase and install safety equipment at home

at home Assist with finding assisted living or nursing home care when needed

when needed Provide homemaking services (general cleaning and household tasks), including for some people who don’t qualify for other funding

PHHS also runs Adult Protective Services. To report suspected abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult (18+), call the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) at 1-844-880-1574.

To get started with services, contact PHHS at 218-387-3620 or stop by the second floor of the Cook County Courthouse, Monday–Friday, 8 AM–4 PM.