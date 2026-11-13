The Chicago Asthma Consortium 2026 Fall Seminar will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 as a free, virtual event open to everyone. Public health experts will hold a panel talk on the latest asthma data, health results, health gaps, and air quality trends. More information: https://t.co/QhkyoaHVKE

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cook County Department of Public Health